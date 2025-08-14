Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.62 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On August 16, 2025, in the 1/32 finals of the German Cup, Hansa Rostock will face Hoffenheim. Kick-off is scheduled for 15:30 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at a bet on goals in this match.

Hansa Rostock

Hansa Rostock is a solid representative of the 3. Bundesliga, having finished last season in fifth place, just five points off the playoff zone and ten points away from direct promotion. The team was especially strong at home, posting the second-best home record in the league, trailing only Dynamo Dresden. In last year's German Cup, Hansa crashed out in the very first round, losing 1-5 to Hertha Berlin.

Hansa enjoyed a successful preseason, winning five of six friendlies—including an impressive 3-1 win over England's Aston Villa—and suffering only one defeat, which came in the final warm-up against Eintracht Braunschweig. The new league campaign started fairly well: a goalless draw away at Erzgebirge Aue, followed by a narrow 1-0 home victory over Waldhof Mannheim.

In previous head-to-heads with Hoffenheim, Hansa's results have varied. In 2004, in the 1/32 finals of the German Cup, Hansa defeated Hoffenheim 2-1 away, but their most recent home meeting in 2010 ended in a heavy 0-4 loss.

Hoffenheim

Hoffenheim, on the other hand, had a highly unconvincing previous season. Two years ago, they finished seventh and played in the Europa League, but last season they narrowly avoided relegation, finishing just three points clear of the drop. The end of the campaign was especially tough: Hoffenheim managed only one win in their last ten Bundesliga matches.

Preparation for the new season went much better. Hoffenheim played eight friendlies against a range of opponents—from lower-league German sides to Bundesliga teams and France's Metz. Hoffenheim won all eight matches, with seven of those games featuring over 2.5 goals. The 8-0 demolition of Metz was particularly impressive.

In last season's German Cup, Hoffenheim exited in the round of 16 after losing to Wolfsburg. As for head-to-heads with Hansa Rostock, the teams have met three times, all in the German Cup. Hoffenheim has won twice, while Hansa has one victory. All matches have been high-scoring affairs, with the total going over 2.5 goals each time.

Probable lineups

Hansa Rostock: Uphoff, Pfanne, Karstens, Wallner, Meidhr, Schuster, Fatkic, Lebo, Krauss, Stock, Hummel.

Uphoff, Pfanne, Karstens, Wallner, Meidhr, Schuster, Fatkic, Lebo, Krauss, Stock, Hummel. Hoffenheim: Baumann, Arthur Chaves, Avdullahu, Asllani, Bernardo, Burger, Damar, Machida, Merstedt, Toure, Coufal.

Interesting facts and head-to-heads

Hansa Rostock have won 3 of their last 4 home matches.

Hoffenheim are riding an 8-match winning streak.

12 of Hoffenheim's last 13 matches have gone over 2.5 goals.

All 3 previous meetings between these teams have seen over 2.5 goals.

Hansa Rostock vs Hoffenheim match prediction

This upcoming clash promises to be entertaining and high-scoring. Hoffenheim, as a Bundesliga side, are clear favorites, while Hansa Rostock compete in the third tier. History shows that meetings between these teams tend to deliver plenty of goals. Despite a shaky last season, Hoffenheim's preseason suggests they're ready for the Bundesliga kick-off, while Hansa—already underway in their league—remain unbeaten. All signs point to a tightly contested cup tie with goals at both ends, but Hoffenheim should have the edge. My bet for this match: over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.62.