Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 16, 2025

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 16, 2025

Jan Novak
Tottenham vs Burnley prediction Photo: x.com/BurnleyOfficial/ Author unknownn
Tottenham
16 aug 2025, 10:00
- : -
England, London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Burnley
Prediction on game Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.5
The opening round of the English Premier League brings us a clash between Tottenham and Burnley. The match will take place in London on Saturday, August 16. Kick-off is set for 16:00 Central European Time. My recommendation is a bet focused on the scoring potential of this game.

Match preview

The Spurs head into the season opener not in the best of spirits, even though they managed to retain their key players during the off-season and made targeted signings to address problem areas. The main issues are Maddison's injury and Son's departure, but the incoming transfers inspire optimism.

Work in the transfer market is ongoing, but Thomas Frank already has six new signings at his disposal, for whom the club shelled out €145 million. The most expensive was Mohammed Kudus from West Ham, on whom big hopes are pinned.

The manager continues to build an attacking style with an emphasis on possession and quick transitions into the final third. Pre-season friendlies showed that attacking problems still persist, as Tottenham averaged just one goal per match.

In their first match of the season, Spurs lost to PSG in the UEFA Super Cup battle. The team led for most of the match but squandered their advantage, allowing the opponent to come back from two goals down. The fate of the encounter was decided by a penalty shootout, where luck deserted the English side.

The Clarets return to the Premier League with a clear objective — to secure their top-flight status. The squad has largely been kept intact from their Championship-winning campaign, with a few experienced additions boasting solid backgrounds.

Under Scott Parker, Burnley have embraced a cautious brand of football, with a strong focus on defensive organization. Last season, they conceded just 16 goals in 46 matches, but this summer they lost their main goalkeeper, James Trafford, who returned to Manchester City.

Burnley's strength in attack lies in set-pieces and the physicality of their forwards. The team frequently uses crosses and long-range efforts and presses high up the pitch, forcing opponents into mistakes.

To avoid another relegation battle, Burnley have been active in the transfer market. Broja, Ugochukwu, Dubravka, Tuanzebe, and Kyle Walker all bring significant Premier League experience. They are joined by the likes of Jacob Bruun Larsen from Stuttgart, Loum Chawna from Lazio, and others.

Match facts

  • Tottenham have won only twice in their last six home matches.
  • Burnley have won their last five competitive fixtures.
  • The Clarets have lost just once on the road this year.
  • Tottenham average 2.6 goals per home game, while Burnley average 1.4 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

  • Tottenham Hotspur: Vicario, Danso, van de Ven, Romero, Porro, Palhinha, Bentancur, Sarr, Kudus, Spence, Richarlison.
  • Burnley: Dubravka, Hartman, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Walker, Lorente, Ugochukwu, Cullen, Larsen, Mejbri, Broja.

H2H

  • The Spurs have won their last four encounters against Burnley.
  • In London, the Clarets have struggled: six straight defeats and just one goal scored.

Prediction

Given the difference in class and squad depth, Tottenham should dominate the match from start to finish. I expect the hosts to create plenty of chances in front of goal, while Burnley will look to hit back on the counter. The visitors' lack of chemistry due to their revamped squad is also a concern. I believe betting on the total under 3.5 goals looks like a solid option.

