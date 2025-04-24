Southampton vs Fulham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025

Prediction on game Win Fulham Odds: 1.7 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

The 34th round of the English Premier League will see Southampton take on Fulham this Saturday at St Mary's Stadium. I'm suggesting a bet on the outcome of this clash with good chances of success.

Match preview

Southampton, under interim manager Simon Rusk, continues its rapid decline. In the last round, they managed to snatch a draw against West Ham only thanks to a stoppage-time goal (1-1), but this does not hide the depth of the crisis the club is in. The winless streak has now stretched to nine matches (2 draws and 7 losses), and more worryingly, the Saints have already officially lost their place in the Premier League for next season.

This season has been a nightmare for the team: two wins in 34 matches, a paltry 24 goals scored, and a catastrophic 78 conceded — the worst stats among all the league clubs. Interestingly, at their home ground, St Mary's, the club looks particularly vulnerable. In the last 11 home games, Southampton has picked up just one point and concedes an average of 2.7 goals per match.

Fulham is experiencing a downturn in the Premier League, suffering two consecutive defeats. First, Marco Silva's team lost away to Bournemouth by a narrow margin of 0-1, and then they were beaten at home by Chelsea (1-2). Amusingly, in the last 13 league meetings, the Cottagers haven't drawn a single match, showing 6 wins and 7 losses.

These setbacks have severely impacted the club's position in the standings. The team has now dropped to ninth place, trailing by 9 points from the European competition zone, making the prospects of entering international tournaments next season increasingly bleak.

Probable lineups

Southampton : Aaron Ramsdale – Jack Stephens, Ryan Manning, Jan Bednarek, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Kyle Walker-Peters – Lesley Ugochukwu, Mateus Fernandes, Flynn Downes, Kamaldeen Sulemana – Paul Onuachu

: Fulham: Bernd Leno – Antonee Robinson, Joachim Andersen, Calvin Bassey, Kenny Tete – Sander Berge, Andreas Pereira – Ryan Sessegnon, Alex Iwobi, Sasa Lukic – Raul Jimenez

Match facts and head-to-head

In the first round, Southampton managed to earn a point in an away match against Fulham – 0-0

The "Total over 2.5" bet hit in two of the last five encounters

The "Both teams to score" bet hit in two out of five matches

Prediction

The bookmakers favor the visitors in this game, rating Fulham's victory at odds of 1.70. We believe that the motivated Cottagers will defeat the hosts, and our bet is on "Fulham to win."