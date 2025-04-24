RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Southampton vs Fulham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025

Southampton vs Fulham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
Southampton vs Fulham prediction Photo: sportskeeda.com / Author unknown
Southampton Southampton
English Premier League 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Southampton - Fulham
-
- : -
England, Southampton, St. Mary's Stadium
Fulham Fulham
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Fulham
Odds: 1.7
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

The 34th round of the English Premier League will see Southampton take on Fulham this Saturday at St Mary's Stadium. I'm suggesting a bet on the outcome of this clash with good chances of success.

Match preview

Southampton, under interim manager Simon Rusk, continues its rapid decline. In the last round, they managed to snatch a draw against West Ham only thanks to a stoppage-time goal (1-1), but this does not hide the depth of the crisis the club is in. The winless streak has now stretched to nine matches (2 draws and 7 losses), and more worryingly, the Saints have already officially lost their place in the Premier League for next season.

This season has been a nightmare for the team: two wins in 34 matches, a paltry 24 goals scored, and a catastrophic 78 conceded — the worst stats among all the league clubs. Interestingly, at their home ground, St Mary's, the club looks particularly vulnerable. In the last 11 home games, Southampton has picked up just one point and concedes an average of 2.7 goals per match.

Fulham is experiencing a downturn in the Premier League, suffering two consecutive defeats. First, Marco Silva's team lost away to Bournemouth by a narrow margin of 0-1, and then they were beaten at home by Chelsea (1-2). Amusingly, in the last 13 league meetings, the Cottagers haven't drawn a single match, showing 6 wins and 7 losses.

These setbacks have severely impacted the club's position in the standings. The team has now dropped to ninth place, trailing by 9 points from the European competition zone, making the prospects of entering international tournaments next season increasingly bleak.

Probable lineups

  • Southampton: Aaron Ramsdale – Jack Stephens, Ryan Manning, Jan Bednarek, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Kyle Walker-Peters – Lesley Ugochukwu, Mateus Fernandes, Flynn Downes, Kamaldeen Sulemana – Paul Onuachu
  • Fulham: Bernd Leno – Antonee Robinson, Joachim Andersen, Calvin Bassey, Kenny Tete – Sander Berge, Andreas Pereira – Ryan Sessegnon, Alex Iwobi, Sasa Lukic – Raul Jimenez

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the first round, Southampton managed to earn a point in an away match against Fulham – 0-0
  • The "Total over 2.5" bet hit in two of the last five encounters
  • The "Both teams to score" bet hit in two out of five matches

Prediction

The bookmakers favor the visitors in this game, rating Fulham's victory at odds of 1.70. We believe that the motivated Cottagers will defeat the hosts, and our bet is on "Fulham to win."

Prediction on game Win Fulham
Odds: 1.7
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Emma Raducanu vs Marta Kostyuk prediction Mutua Madrid Open 25 apr 2025, 09:30 Emma Raducanu vs Marta Kostyuk prediction and betting tips - April 25, 2025 Emma Raducanu Odds: 1.94 Marta Kostyuk Recommended Betwinner
Brisbane Roar FC vs Wellington Phoenix prediction A-League Men Australia 26 apr 2025, 01:00 Brisbane Roar vs Wellington Phoenix prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Brisbane Roar FC Odds: 1.59 Wellington Phoenix Bet now 1xBet
Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers FC prediction A-League Men Australia 26 apr 2025, 03:00 Newcastle Jets vs Sydney Wanderers prediction: can the visitors secure three points? Newcastle Jets Odds: 2.02 Western Sydney Wanderers FC Bet now 1xBet
Melbourne City FC vs Adelaide United prediction A-League Men Australia 26 apr 2025, 05:35 Melbourne City vs Adelaide United: can Adelaide secure an A-League playoff spot? Melbourne City FC Odds: 1.72 Adelaide United Recommended 1Win
Queens Park Rangers vs Burnley prediction EFL Championship 26 apr 2025, 07:30 QPR vs Burnley prediction, H2H and probable lineups — April 26, 2025 Queens Park Rangers Odds: 1.96 Burnley Bet now 1xBet
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs AmaZulu prediction South African Betway Premiership 26 apr 2025, 09:00 Golden Arrows vs AmaZulu prediction, H2H and probable lineups – April 26, 2025 Lamontville Golden Arrows Odds: 1.66 AmaZulu Bet now 1xBet
Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund prediction Bundesliga Germany 26 apr 2025, 09:30 Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund prediction: are we in for a goal fest? Hoffenheim Odds: 2.06 Borussia Dortmund Recommended Melbet
Holstein Kiel vs Borussia Moenchengladbach prediction Bundesliga Germany 26 apr 2025, 09:30 Holstein Kiel vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Holstein Kiel Odds: 1.5 Borussia Moenchengladbach Bet now 1xBet
Wolverhampton vs Leicester prediction English Premier League 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Wolverhampton vs Leicester: will Wolverhampton continue their winning streak? Wolverhampton Odds: 1.54 Leicester Bet now 1Win
Millwall vs Swansea prediction EFL Championship 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Millwall vs Swansea prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Millwall Odds: 1.6 Swansea Recommended 1xBet
Middlesbrough vs Norwich prediction EFL Championship 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Middlesbrough vs Norwich prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Middlesbrough Odds: 1.86 Norwich Bet now 1xBet
Hull vs Derby prediction EFL Championship 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Hull City vs Derby County prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Hull Odds: 1.8 Derby Bet now 1xBet
Upcoming matches
All
Macarthur FC - : - Melbourne Victory 25 apr 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Macarthur FC
-
Melbourne Victory
-
05:35
VfB Stuttgart - : - FC Heidenheim 25 apr 2025, 14:30 Bundesliga Germany
VfB Stuttgart
-
FC Heidenheim
-
14:30
Paris Saint-Germain - : - Nice 25 apr 2025, 14:45 Ligue 1 France
Paris Saint-Germain
-
Nice
-
14:45
Brisbane Roar FC - : - Wellington Phoenix 26 apr 2025, 01:00 A-League Men Australia
Brisbane Roar FC
-
Wellington Phoenix
-
01:00
Newcastle Jets - : - Western Sydney Wanderers FC 26 apr 2025, 03:00 A-League Men Australia
Newcastle Jets
-
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
-
03:00
Melbourne City FC - : - Adelaide United 26 apr 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Melbourne City FC
-
Adelaide United
-
05:35
Chelsea - : - Everton 26 apr 2025, 07:30 English Premier League
Chelsea
-
Everton
-
07:30
Lamontville Golden Arrows - : - AmaZulu 26 apr 2025, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Lamontville Golden Arrows
-
AmaZulu
-
09:00
Kaizer Chiefs - : - Marumo Gallants 26 apr 2025, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Kaizer Chiefs
-
Marumo Gallants
-
09:00
Polokwane City - : - SuperSport United 26 apr 2025, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Polokwane City
-
SuperSport United
-
09:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 22:35 Alajuelense Fined Heavily After National Classic for Repeated Offenses and Misconduct Football news Today, 22:29 Costa Rican Football Rocked as Santos Deemed Technically Bankrupt by Fedefútbol Football news Today, 22:20 MLS Clubs Eye Jamie Vardy After Leicester Farewell Amid Retirement Concerns Football news Today, 21:35 FIFA Sets Tentative Date and Venue for América vs LAFC Despite Ongoing TAS Ruling on León Football news Today, 21:18 São Paulo Working on Deal With Lazio to Keep Marcos Antônio Past June Football news Today, 21:05 Gallardo Nears Final Lineup as River Gears Up for Superclásico Clash Football news Today, 20:34 Peru Set to Appoint World Cup Veteran as Next Head Coach Football news Today, 20:15 PSG Acquires Miramar Misiones in Strategic Sports Alliance Football news Today, 19:50 Sporting Cristal Handed Tough Sanction Over Racist Incidents in Liga 1 Football news Today, 19:43 Chucky Lozano Breaks Silence Over Mexico Snub and Eyes National Team Return
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores