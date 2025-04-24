Newcastle - Ipswich prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025

Prediction on game W1(-1.5) Odds: 1.65 1win Bonuses 4.85 Bet now

One of the matches of the 34th round of the English Championship will be played on Saturday at St James' Park, where the local Newcastle will host Ipswich. I propose a bet on the outcome of this confrontation with a good coefficient.

Match preview

After a powerful five-match winning streak in the EPL, where Newcastle tore opponents to shreds, scoring 15 goals and conceding only two, the Magpies unexpectedly crashed — 1:4 from the ambitious Aston Villa away. Such a fiasco cost Eddie Howe's team the third position — now they are fifth.

The situation is still under control: Newcastle is still in the Champions League zone, but they are closely followed not only by the Birmingham team but also by Chelsea — both just two points behind. An interesting fact: the team has not drawn in the Premier League for 19 consecutive matches — 13 wins and 6 losses.

No matter how hard Ipswich players tried to put up a decent fight against one of the title contenders, the home arena once again brought only disappointment — a crushing 0:4 defeat by Arsenal. This is already the seventh consecutive home thrashing, and these home failures have largely predetermined the club's current position — in the relegation zone.

The situation is critical: in the next round, the Tractor Boys could officially secure a return ticket to the Championship — it's enough either not to win again or to wait for West Ham to score points. In the last 14 Premier League matches, the team has only one victory with ten defeats — this is not just a slump, it's an open road to the abyss.

Probable lineups

Newcastle : Nick Pope – Kieran Trippier, Valentino Livramento, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn – Jacob Murphy, Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali – Alexander Isak, Harvey Barnes, Joelinton

: Ipswich: Alex Palmer – Dara O'Shea, Ben Johnson, Axel Tuanzebe, Jacob Greaves, Leif Davis – Sam Morsy, Jens Cajuste, Julio Enciso – Jack Clarke, George Hirst

Match facts and head-to-head

In the first round, Newcastle defeated the opponent 4:0 away

The bet on "Total over 2.5" hit in the last five matches

The "Both teams to score" option played in two out of five matches

Prediction

Bookmakers have no doubt about the Magpies' victory and offer odds of 1.25 for Newcastle's success. We believe that the optimal bet here is "Newcastle to win with a handicap (-1.5)" with odds of 1.65.