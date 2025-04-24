Brighton vs West Ham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025

Prediction on game Win Brighton Odds: 1.67 Betwinner Bonus Code DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied 4.75 Bet now

The 34th round of the Premier League takes place on Saturday at the Amex Stadium, where Brighton hosts West Ham. I'm offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with good chances of success.

Match preview

Fabian Hurzeler's team continues to struggle in the Premier League: in the last round, they lost away to Brentford with a score of 2-4. This is already the fifth match in a row without a win (two draws and three losses), and such a prolonged slump has significantly hit the team's tournament ambitions.

Instead of fighting for European competition spots, there's a rapid fall in the table: the club has dropped to 10th place and now lags 9 points behind the European qualification zone. With such dynamics, it's safe to say that the chances of breaking into Europe by the end of the season are close to zero.

The Hammers are doing terribly - their winless streak in the Premier League has stretched to six rounds: three draws, three losses, and a complete lack of stability. In the last match, the team couldn't even overcome the league's underdog, Southampton, settling for a dismal 1-1 draw.

Graham Potter's men are teetering on the edge of relegation, occupying the 17th spot. Their Premier League fate is still in their hands: it's enough to earn points in the next match or hope that Ipswich stumbles. Overall, in the last 12 league rounds, West Ham has secured only two victories, with four draws and six defeats.

Probable lineups

Brighton : Bart Verbruggen – Jan Paul van Hecke, Lewis Dunk, Pervis Estupiñán – Carlos Baleba, Matt O'Riley, Mats Wieffer, Jack Hinshelwood – Mitoma, Yanquba Minteh, Danny Welbeck

: Bart Verbruggen – Jan Paul van Hecke, Lewis Dunk, Pervis Estupiñán – Carlos Baleba, Matt O'Riley, Mats Wieffer, Jack Hinshelwood – Mitoma, Yanquba Minteh, Danny Welbeck West Ham: Alphonse Areola – Max Kilman, Jean-Clair Todibo, Emerson Palmieri, Vladimir Coufal – Carlos Soler, James Ward-Prowse, Lucas Paquetá, Mohammed Kudus – Niclas Füllkrug, Jarrod Bowen

Match facts and head-to-head

The teams drew 1-1 in the first round

The "Both Teams to Score" bet hit in two out of five matches

The "Over 2.5 Goals" bet came through in two out of five encounters

Prediction

West Ham has had a disastrous season, and if not for teams performing even worse, the Hammers would be spending next year in the Championship. Brighton should claim all three points in this home game against such an opponent. Our bet is on "Brighton to Win."