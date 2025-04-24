RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Brighton vs West Ham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025

Brighton vs West Ham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
Brighton vs West Ham prediction Photo: sportsboom.com / Author unknown
Brighton Brighton
English Premier League 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Brighton - West Ham
-
- : -
England, Brighton, The American Express Community Stadium
West Ham West Ham
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Brighton
Odds: 1.67
Betwinner Bonus Code
DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied
Betwinner 4.75
Bet now

The 34th round of the Premier League takes place on Saturday at the Amex Stadium, where Brighton hosts West Ham. I'm offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with good chances of success.

Match preview

Fabian Hurzeler's team continues to struggle in the Premier League: in the last round, they lost away to Brentford with a score of 2-4. This is already the fifth match in a row without a win (two draws and three losses), and such a prolonged slump has significantly hit the team's tournament ambitions.

Instead of fighting for European competition spots, there's a rapid fall in the table: the club has dropped to 10th place and now lags 9 points behind the European qualification zone. With such dynamics, it's safe to say that the chances of breaking into Europe by the end of the season are close to zero.

The Hammers are doing terribly - their winless streak in the Premier League has stretched to six rounds: three draws, three losses, and a complete lack of stability. In the last match, the team couldn't even overcome the league's underdog, Southampton, settling for a dismal 1-1 draw.

Graham Potter's men are teetering on the edge of relegation, occupying the 17th spot. Their Premier League fate is still in their hands: it's enough to earn points in the next match or hope that Ipswich stumbles. Overall, in the last 12 league rounds, West Ham has secured only two victories, with four draws and six defeats.

Probable lineups

  • Brighton: Bart Verbruggen – Jan Paul van Hecke, Lewis Dunk, Pervis Estupiñán – Carlos Baleba, Matt O'Riley, Mats Wieffer, Jack Hinshelwood – Mitoma, Yanquba Minteh, Danny Welbeck
  • West Ham: Alphonse Areola – Max Kilman, Jean-Clair Todibo, Emerson Palmieri, Vladimir Coufal – Carlos Soler, James Ward-Prowse, Lucas Paquetá, Mohammed Kudus – Niclas Füllkrug, Jarrod Bowen

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The teams drew 1-1 in the first round
  • The "Both Teams to Score" bet hit in two out of five matches
  • The "Over 2.5 Goals" bet came through in two out of five encounters

Prediction

West Ham has had a disastrous season, and if not for teams performing even worse, the Hammers would be spending next year in the Championship. Brighton should claim all three points in this home game against such an opponent. Our bet is on "Brighton to Win."

Prediction on game Win Brighton
Odds: 1.67
Betwinner Bonus Code
DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied
Betwinner 4.75
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Emma Raducanu vs Marta Kostyuk prediction Mutua Madrid Open 25 apr 2025, 09:30 Emma Raducanu vs Marta Kostyuk prediction and betting tips - April 25, 2025 Emma Raducanu Odds: 1.94 Marta Kostyuk Recommended Betwinner
Brisbane Roar FC vs Wellington Phoenix prediction A-League Men Australia 26 apr 2025, 01:00 Brisbane Roar vs Wellington Phoenix prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Brisbane Roar FC Odds: 1.59 Wellington Phoenix Bet now 1xBet
Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers FC prediction A-League Men Australia 26 apr 2025, 03:00 Newcastle Jets vs Sydney Wanderers prediction: can the visitors secure three points? Newcastle Jets Odds: 2.02 Western Sydney Wanderers FC Bet now 1xBet
Melbourne City FC vs Adelaide United prediction A-League Men Australia 26 apr 2025, 05:35 Melbourne City vs Adelaide United: can Adelaide secure an A-League playoff spot? Melbourne City FC Odds: 1.72 Adelaide United Recommended 1Win
Queens Park Rangers vs Burnley prediction EFL Championship 26 apr 2025, 07:30 QPR vs Burnley prediction, H2H and probable lineups — April 26, 2025 Queens Park Rangers Odds: 1.96 Burnley Bet now 1xBet
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs AmaZulu prediction South African Betway Premiership 26 apr 2025, 09:00 Golden Arrows vs AmaZulu prediction, H2H and probable lineups – April 26, 2025 Lamontville Golden Arrows Odds: 1.66 AmaZulu Bet now 1xBet
Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund prediction Bundesliga Germany 26 apr 2025, 09:30 Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund prediction: are we in for a goal fest? Hoffenheim Odds: 2.06 Borussia Dortmund Recommended Melbet
Holstein Kiel vs Borussia Moenchengladbach prediction Bundesliga Germany 26 apr 2025, 09:30 Holstein Kiel vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Holstein Kiel Odds: 1.5 Borussia Moenchengladbach Bet now 1xBet
Wolverhampton vs Leicester prediction English Premier League 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Wolverhampton vs Leicester: will Wolverhampton continue their winning streak? Wolverhampton Odds: 1.54 Leicester Bet now 1Win
Millwall vs Swansea prediction EFL Championship 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Millwall vs Swansea prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Millwall Odds: 1.6 Swansea Recommended 1xBet
Middlesbrough vs Norwich prediction EFL Championship 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Middlesbrough vs Norwich prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Middlesbrough Odds: 1.86 Norwich Bet now 1xBet
Hull vs Derby prediction EFL Championship 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Hull City vs Derby County prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Hull Odds: 1.8 Derby Bet now 1xBet
Upcoming matches
All
Macarthur FC - : - Melbourne Victory 25 apr 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Macarthur FC
-
Melbourne Victory
-
05:35
VfB Stuttgart - : - FC Heidenheim 25 apr 2025, 14:30 Bundesliga Germany
VfB Stuttgart
-
FC Heidenheim
-
14:30
Paris Saint-Germain - : - Nice 25 apr 2025, 14:45 Ligue 1 France
Paris Saint-Germain
-
Nice
-
14:45
Brisbane Roar FC - : - Wellington Phoenix 26 apr 2025, 01:00 A-League Men Australia
Brisbane Roar FC
-
Wellington Phoenix
-
01:00
Newcastle Jets - : - Western Sydney Wanderers FC 26 apr 2025, 03:00 A-League Men Australia
Newcastle Jets
-
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
-
03:00
Melbourne City FC - : - Adelaide United 26 apr 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Melbourne City FC
-
Adelaide United
-
05:35
Chelsea - : - Everton 26 apr 2025, 07:30 English Premier League
Chelsea
-
Everton
-
07:30
Lamontville Golden Arrows - : - AmaZulu 26 apr 2025, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Lamontville Golden Arrows
-
AmaZulu
-
09:00
Kaizer Chiefs - : - Marumo Gallants 26 apr 2025, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Kaizer Chiefs
-
Marumo Gallants
-
09:00
Polokwane City - : - SuperSport United 26 apr 2025, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Polokwane City
-
SuperSport United
-
09:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 22:35 Alajuelense Fined Heavily After National Classic for Repeated Offenses and Misconduct Football news Today, 22:29 Costa Rican Football Rocked as Santos Deemed Technically Bankrupt by Fedefútbol Football news Today, 22:20 MLS Clubs Eye Jamie Vardy After Leicester Farewell Amid Retirement Concerns Football news Today, 21:35 FIFA Sets Tentative Date and Venue for América vs LAFC Despite Ongoing TAS Ruling on León Football news Today, 21:18 São Paulo Working on Deal With Lazio to Keep Marcos Antônio Past June Football news Today, 21:05 Gallardo Nears Final Lineup as River Gears Up for Superclásico Clash Football news Today, 20:34 Peru Set to Appoint World Cup Veteran as Next Head Coach Football news Today, 20:15 PSG Acquires Miramar Misiones in Strategic Sports Alliance Football news Today, 19:50 Sporting Cristal Handed Tough Sanction Over Racist Incidents in Liga 1 Football news Today, 19:43 Chucky Lozano Breaks Silence Over Mexico Snub and Eyes National Team Return
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores