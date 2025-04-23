RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Primeira Liga Portugal Famalicão vs Braga prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
Famalicao vs Braga prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Famalicao Famalicao
Primeira Liga Portugal 25 apr 2025, 15:30 Famalicao - Braga
-
- : -
Portugal, Vila Nova de Famalicao, Municipal 22 de Junho
Braga Braga
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.6

The 31st round of the Portuguese Championship will take place on Friday at the Municipal de Famalicão stadium, where the local team Famalicão will host Braga. I suggest a bet on the outcome of this clash.

Match preview

Famalicão continues to hold a strong position in the upper part of the Primeira table, sitting in seventh place and maintaining a chance to finish the season on a high note. Under the guidance of Hugo Oliveira, they have amassed 43 points in 30 rounds, showing fairly stable performance: 11 victories, 10 draws, and 9 losses with a goal difference of 39:33.

At home, the team looks particularly robust — 6 wins, 6 draws, and only 3 losses. However, recent weeks have been ambiguous: Famalicão alternates victories with setbacks, achieving 3 wins in their last five matches, alongside two losses. The recent fiasco against Porto (1-2), where defensive issues were exposed, was particularly painful.

Braga is confidently aiming for Primeira bronze, intending not just to maintain third place but also to possibly achieve something greater. With 63 points in 30 rounds, the "Archbishops" appear formidable. Their away record is also impressive — 10 wins in 15 matches away from home, only two losses, and three draws.

In the last five encounters, Braga remains unbeaten, securing 4 wins and 1 draw. In the previous round, the team comfortably handled Estoril (2-0), once again confirming their status as one of the most balanced teams in the championship. The team's trademark is high-intensity pressing, smart transitions from defense to attack, and impeccable work in the holding area. Braga knows how to capitalize on the slightest mistakes and gives the opponent no chance if they sense weakness.

Probable lineups

  • Famalicão: Tsarevich – Edu, Mihaj, De Haas, Rafa – De Amorim, Van de Looi, Sorriso, Topic, Aranda – Seik
  • Braga: Gorniczek – Gomes, Oliveira, Ferreira, Chissamba – Racic, Garbi, Martinez, Zalazar, Horta - El Ouazzani

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the first round, the teams played an exciting match, drawing 3-3
  • The "Both Teams to Score" bet has won in the last 4 matches
  • The "Over 2.5 goals" bet has won in the last 8 matches

Prediction

Bookmakers favor Braga in this match, offering odds of 2.20 for a victory for the visitors. We believe it's worth taking "Braga with a handicap (0)" at odds of 1.60.

