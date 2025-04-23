Red Star 93 vs Clermont prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.76 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the matches of the 32nd round of the French Ligue 2 will be played on Friday at the Stade Bauer, where the local Red Star 93 will host Clermont. I suggest betting on goals in this confrontation with good chances of success.

Match preview

If Red Star takes three points today, we can confidently say that the "rescue" mission is almost accomplished. With only three rounds remaining in the regular season, the gap from the relegation playoff zone is the crucial 4 points that separate the club from Saint-Ouen from Martigues. In other words, a victory in this round is not just a result, but almost a guaranteed ticket to next season in Ligue 2.

The team from the Paris suburb, which recently returned to this level, remains in 15th place but maintains control over the situation. They are sticking to their plan and, while not yet spectacular, are securing important points in key battles. Over the last five rounds, Red Star has managed to claw out three draws: 1-1 with Rodez, 2-2 with Troyes, 2-2 with Metz — and only once capitulated in a home match against Annecy (0-1).

As for Clermont, things are, to put it mildly, going downhill. After a brief stay in the elite of French football, the team risks heading for a second consecutive relegation — and everything seems to be heading that way. CF63 is already stuck in the red zone and can't seem to climb out: 17th place, three points from the playoff zone, and a whole seven from the safe 15th place.

No signs of an impending comeback — on the contrary, all signs of a prolonged crisis. Mistakes out of nowhere, nervousness, and defensive lapses. Over the last three rounds, Clermont has picked up just one point: first a disappointing loss to Paris (0-2), then a fighting 2-2 with Pau, and last week — another defeat, this time to Troyes (0-2). The team is literally stalling, and the schedule promises nothing easy ahead.

Probable lineups

Red Star 93 : Risser, Kouagba, Mendy, Escartin, Hachem, Ekmeer, Renel, Duriva, Duran, Cisse, Badji

: Risser, Kouagba, Mendy, Escartin, Hachem, Ekmeer, Renel, Duriva, Duran, Cisse, Badji Clermont: Guivarch, Diallo, Salmier, Core, Coulibaly, Seve, Bamba, Akra, Douan, Bassouamina

Match facts and head-to-head

In the first round, the teams drew 1-1

The "Total over 2.5" bet hit in two out of five matches

The "Both teams to score" bet hit in two out of five matches

Prediction

It seems that the "Auvergnats" should prepare for a battle for survival until the very last whistle. Our bet for the match is "Both teams to score" with odds of 1.76.