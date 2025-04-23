RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Ligue 2 France Red Star 93 vs Clermont prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025

Red Star 93 vs Clermont prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
Red Star vs Clermont Foot prediction Photo: sportskeeda.com / Author unknown
Red Star Red Star
Ligue 2 France 25 apr 2025, 14:00 Red Star - Clermont Foot
-
- : -
France, Paris, Stade Bauer
Clermont Foot Clermont Foot
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.76
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the matches of the 32nd round of the French Ligue 2 will be played on Friday at the Stade Bauer, where the local Red Star 93 will host Clermont. I suggest betting on goals in this confrontation with good chances of success.

Match preview

If Red Star takes three points today, we can confidently say that the "rescue" mission is almost accomplished. With only three rounds remaining in the regular season, the gap from the relegation playoff zone is the crucial 4 points that separate the club from Saint-Ouen from Martigues. In other words, a victory in this round is not just a result, but almost a guaranteed ticket to next season in Ligue 2.

The team from the Paris suburb, which recently returned to this level, remains in 15th place but maintains control over the situation. They are sticking to their plan and, while not yet spectacular, are securing important points in key battles. Over the last five rounds, Red Star has managed to claw out three draws: 1-1 with Rodez, 2-2 with Troyes, 2-2 with Metz — and only once capitulated in a home match against Annecy (0-1).

As for Clermont, things are, to put it mildly, going downhill. After a brief stay in the elite of French football, the team risks heading for a second consecutive relegation — and everything seems to be heading that way. CF63 is already stuck in the red zone and can't seem to climb out: 17th place, three points from the playoff zone, and a whole seven from the safe 15th place.

No signs of an impending comeback — on the contrary, all signs of a prolonged crisis. Mistakes out of nowhere, nervousness, and defensive lapses. Over the last three rounds, Clermont has picked up just one point: first a disappointing loss to Paris (0-2), then a fighting 2-2 with Pau, and last week — another defeat, this time to Troyes (0-2). The team is literally stalling, and the schedule promises nothing easy ahead.

Probable lineups

  • Red Star 93: Risser, Kouagba, Mendy, Escartin, Hachem, Ekmeer, Renel, Duriva, Duran, Cisse, Badji
  • Clermont: Guivarch, Diallo, Salmier, Core, Coulibaly, Seve, Bamba, Akra, Douan, Bassouamina

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the first round, the teams drew 1-1
  • The "Total over 2.5" bet hit in two out of five matches
  • The "Both teams to score" bet hit in two out of five matches

Prediction

It seems that the "Auvergnats" should prepare for a battle for survival until the very last whistle. Our bet for the match is "Both teams to score" with odds of 1.76.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.76
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Osasuna vs Sevilla prediction LaLiga Spain 24 apr 2025, 13:00 Osasuna vs Sevilla prediction: Will both teams score more than 2 goals? Osasuna Odds: 2.31 Sevilla Recommended 1xBet
Fenerbahçe vs Paris Basketball prediction Euroleague 24 apr 2025, 13:45 Fenerbahçe vs Paris Basketball: Prediction and bet for the match on April 24, 2025 Fenerbahçe Odds: 1.74 Paris Basketball Bet now 1xBet
Panathinaikos vs Anadolu Efes prediction EuroLeague 24 apr 2025, 14:30 Panathinaikos vs Anadolu Efes prediction and H2H — April 24, 2025 Panathinaikos Odds: 1.52 Anadolu Efes Bet now 1xBet
Club Brugge vs Union Saint-Gilloise prediction Pro League Belgium 24 apr 2025, 14:30 Club Brugge vs. Union prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - April 24, 2025 Club Brugge Odds: 1.72 Union Saint-Gilloise Recommended 1xBet
Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano prediction LaLiga Spain 24 apr 2025, 15:30 Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: can Atletico close in on second place? Atletico Madrid Odds: 1.52 Rayo Vallecano Bet now 1Win
Central Cordoba de Santiago vs Deportivo Tachira prediction Copa Libertadores 24 apr 2025, 18:00 Central Cordoba vs Deportivo Tachira prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — April 25, 2025 Central Cordoba de Santiago Odds: 1.55 Deportivo Tachira Bet now 1Win
Bolivar vs Palmeiras prediction Copa Libertadores 24 apr 2025, 18:00 Bolívar vs Palmeiras prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025 Bolivar Odds: 1.94 Palmeiras Recommended BetWinner
Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks prediction NBA 24 apr 2025, 19:00 Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks prediction and bet for the match on April 25, 2025 Detroit Pistons Odds: 1.86 New York Knicks Bet now Melbet
Bahia vs Atletico Nacional prediction Copa Libertadores 24 apr 2025, 20:00 Bahia vs Atletico Nacional prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025 Bahia Odds: 1.85 Atletico Nacional Bet now 22Bet
Cerro Porteno vs Sporting Cristal prediction Copa Libertadores 24 apr 2025, 20:30 Cerro Porteno vs Sporting Cristal prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025 Cerro Porteno Odds: 1.75 Sporting Cristal Recommended Melbet
Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets prediction NBA 24 apr 2025, 22:00 Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets prediction and bet for April 25, 2025 Los Angeles Clippers Odds: 1.65 Denver Nuggets Bet now 1xBet
Macarthur FC vs Melbourne Victory prediction A-League Men Australia 25 apr 2025, 05:35 Macarthur vs Melbourne Victory: can Macarthur clinch a playoff spot? Macarthur FC Odds: 1.68 Melbourne Victory Bet now 1Win
Upcoming matches
All
Bucaramanga 0 - 1 Fortaleza Today, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
Bucaramanga
0
Fortaleza
1
49’
Leganes - : - Girona 24 apr 2025, 13:00 LaLiga Spain
Leganes
-
Girona
-
13:00
Osasuna - : - Sevilla 24 apr 2025, 13:00 LaLiga Spain
Osasuna
-
Sevilla
-
13:00
Bologna - : - Empoli 24 apr 2025, 15:00 Coppa Italia
Bologna
-
Empoli
-
15:00
Real Betis - : - Real Valladolid 24 apr 2025, 15:30 LaLiga Spain
Real Betis
-
Real Valladolid
-
15:30
Atletico Madrid - : - Rayo Vallecano 24 apr 2025, 15:30 LaLiga Spain
Atletico Madrid
-
Rayo Vallecano
-
15:30
Central Cordoba de Santiago - : - Deportivo Tachira 24 apr 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
Deportivo Tachira
-
18:00
Bolivar - : - Palmeiras 24 apr 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Bolivar
-
Palmeiras
-
18:00
Bahia - : - Atletico Nacional 24 apr 2025, 20:00 Copa Libertadores
Bahia
-
Atletico Nacional
-
20:00
Cerro Porteno - : - Sporting Cristal 24 apr 2025, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Cerro Porteno
-
Sporting Cristal
-
20:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 22:35 Real Salt Lake Sign William Agada From Sporting Kansas City Football news Today, 22:20 Tigres Confirms Gignac Renewal, Nahuel Guzmán Also in Talks to Stay Football news Today, 21:30 Austin FC Land Robert Taylor in Trade With Inter Miami Football news Today, 21:20 Dorival Júnior Emerges as Top Target for Corinthians Amid Urgent Coaching Search Football news Today, 20:20 From Striker to Referee: Nicolás Ramírez to Officiate Another Superclásico Football news Today, 19:45 Unión Set to Hold Elections and Annual Assembly in May Football news Today, 19:20 Boca Sweating Over Cavani and Zenón Ahead of Superclásico Football news Today, 18:49 Marcel Koller Faces Crucial Test in Club World Cup to Secure Al Ahly Future Football news Today, 18:40 Trial Over Maradona's Death Exposes Major Flaws in Home Care Football news Today, 18:32 Orlando Pirates Eye Historic Final Appearance Against Pyramids FC
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores