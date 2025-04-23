RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Ligue 2 France Troyes vs Dunkerque prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025

Troyes vs Dunkerque prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
Troyes vs Dunkerque prediction Photo: onefootball.com / Author unknown
Troyes Troyes
Ligue 2 France 25 apr 2025, 14:00 Troyes - Dunkerque
-
- : -
France, Troyes, Stade de l'Aube
Dunkerque Dunkerque
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the matches of the 32nd round of the French Ligue 2 will be played on Friday at the "Stade de l'Aube," where the local club Troyes will host Dunkerque. I suggest betting on goals in this encounter with good chances of success.

Match preview

The team from Troyes, which was almost written off in the summer, has delivered a confident rescue — with three rounds to go, the team has effectively secured its place in the league. Recall that last season, "Estac" did not even start — the club was excluded and then urgently reinstated in the tournament. The new season started worryingly, but over time, Stéphane Dumont's team has improved and now maintains a comfortable distance from the relegation zone — seven points clear.

Nevertheless, stability is still lacking. A recent four-match winless streak — against Guingamp (0-1), Metz (1-2), Red Star 93 (2-2), and Ajaccio (0-0) — slightly stalled their rise. However, last weekend, the "Aube" delighted their fans again by confidently defeating a disassembled Clermont away with a score of 2-0.

Dunkerque is preparing for a historic event — their first participation in the playoffs, which will take place next month. The team confidently holds onto fourth place in the table and has an impressive six-point lead over their closest pursuer, Guingamp. This allows the "Seafarers" to feel relatively calm at the end of the regular season.

However, in terms of form, the protégés are experiencing certain fluctuations. In the last seven rounds, they have suffered four defeats, including away losses to Bastia (0-2) and Amiens (0-1). But at the same time, the team has proven it can step up when needed: convincing victories over Guingamp (3-1) and Grenoble (2-0) are vivid proof of that.

Probable lineups

  • Troyes: Lemaitre, Bouarab, Monfray, Dias, Mendes, Said, Adeline, M'Changama, Irie, El Idrissi
  • Dunkerque: Ortola, Abner, Sasso, Sangate, Jorgen, Queiroz, Riviera, Pritu, Scutta, Al Sadd, Courte

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the first round, Dunkerque secured a home win with a score of 2-1
  • The "Over 2.5 goals" bet has won in the last three matches
  • The "both teams to score" bet has won in three out of five matches

Prediction

Despite obvious issues with result stability, Dunkerque remains a formidable force, especially when it comes to direct competitors. If they manage to stabilize their game, they will have every chance to surprise in the playoffs. In this match, we advise taking "Dunkerque not to lose" at odds of 1.60.

