Dailysports Predictions Football Ligue 1 France PSG vs Nice prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025

PSG vs Nice prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
Paris Saint-Germain vs Nice prediction Photo: ligue1.fr / Author unknown
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1 France 25 apr 2025, 14:45 Paris Saint-Germain - Nice
-
- : -
France, Paris, Parc des Princes
Nice Nice
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the matches of the 31st round of the French championship will take place on Friday at the Parc des Princes in Paris, where the local PSG will host Nice. I suggest betting on the outcome with a handicap at a good odds.

Match preview

The Parisian giant played a postponed match of the 29th round against Nantes during the week and, contrary to expectations, failed to squeeze out a victory — the final draw 1-1 ended an impressive series of 10 consecutive wins in Ligue 1. Nevertheless, PSG's unbeaten run in the championship continues — the capital team has not tasted defeat in 32 consecutive matches (26 victories and 6 draws).

It is worth noting that Luis Enrique's charges once again found the back of the net, extending their scoring streak in the French championship to 16 consecutive matches. Moreover, the Parisians have further distanced themselves from competitors in the race for the most scoring teams — they already have 83 goals to their name. At the Parc des Princes, the team continues to rack up victories — in the last five home games of the championship, they have consistently taken the maximum.

Nice finally gave their fans a reason for optimism, ending their five-match winless drought in Ligue 1 by defeating a strong Le Havre 2-1 in the last round. However, the southern team has not completely secured their defense — they have conceded in the championship for the seventh consecutive round.

Nevertheless, the important victory allowed the "Eaglets" to regain their place in the European competition zone — the team climbed back to fifth place in the standings. At the same time, they are only two points away from third place, which gives a ticket to the Champions League — the battle for the top 3 is intensifying.

Probable lineups

  • PSG: Gianluigi Donnarumma – João Neves, Marquinhos, Lucas Beraldo, Nuno Mendes – Warren Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz – Lee Kang-In, Ousmane Dembélé, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
  • Nice: Marcin Bułka – Melvin Bard, Youssouf Ndayishimiye, Mohamed Abdel Monem – Jonathan Clauss, Hicham Boudaoui, Pablo Rosario, Ali Abdi – Jérémie Boga, Badredine Bouanani, Gaëtan Laborde

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the first round, Francesco Farioli's charges took a point in the confrontation with PSG, playing to a 1-1 draw and leaving the capital team without a victory
  • In the last 4 matches between these teams, the "Both teams to score" bet has played
  • The "Total over 2.5" bet has hit in three out of five matches

Prediction

Bookmakers favor the home team and offer odds of 1.63 for a PSG victory. Do not expect PSG to approach domestic matches as if it's their last battle. The task in Ligue 1 is already accomplished, the title is secured, and now all efforts are focused on the European front. PSG's schedule is as tight as it gets, and Luis Enrique, as expected, is actively shuffling the deck, giving reserves a chance and easing the load on key players. Our bet is "Nice to win with a handicap (+1.5)" with odds of 1.70.

Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
