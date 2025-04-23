Stuttgart vs Heidenheim preview, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.6 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

One of the matches of the 31st round of the German Championship will take place on Friday at the "MHP Arena", where the local Stuttgart will host Heidenheim. I suggest a bet on goals in this encounter with a good chance of success.

Match preview

Stuttgart once again delighted the fans with a goal-scoring spectacle, delivering a rollercoaster ride in a duel with Union Berlin — 4:4. However, behind the spectacle lies worrying statistics: only one victory in the last nine Bundesliga matches. Sebastian Hoeneß's team managed only three draws, losing the other five encounters. Nevertheless, the attack continues to show signs of life — only in one of these matches did the Swabians leave the field without scoring.

But the defense is frankly falling apart: Stuttgart has already reached the mark of 50 goals conceded — the worst record in the league shared by only five teams. It's no surprise that the team is stuck in 11th place in the table, and the European competitions still loom like a mirage six points ahead. The home game statistics are particularly alarming: a black streak of five consecutive defeats at home. Moreover, in five of the last seven championship matches, the Swabians allowed their opponents to score at least twice.

Heidenheim was absolutely helpless in the face of the onslaught of the flagship of German football — Bayern Munich, losing in Munich with a score of 0:4. For Frank Schmidt's team, this is already the third consecutive slip in the championship, and during this period, the team has not even managed to break the opponent's net. Moreover, throughout the current 2024/25 Bundesliga campaign, Heidenheim has already left the field 13 times without scoring — only St. Pauli "remains silent" more often (14).

In the table, the Swabians are settled in a worrying 16th position, which implies participation in the relegation playoffs. Moreover, the gap from the safe zone continues to grow and currently stands at 8 points. The away schedule also does not promise positivity: in 11 of the last 12 away matches, the team has not known the taste of victory (only three draws and eight defeats).

Probable lineups

Stuttgart : Alexander Nübel – Jeff Chabot, Maximilian Mittelstädt, Finn Ole Becker, Leonidas Stergiou – Chris Führich, Atakan Karazor, Angelo Stiller – Enzo Millot, Deniz Undav, Ermedin Demirović.

Heidenheim: Kevin Müller – Benedikt Gimber, Marnon Busch, Patrick Mainka, Frans Krätzig – Jan Schöppner, Adrian Beck, Niklas Dorsch, Sihrlord Conteh, Omar Haktab Traoré – Marvin Pieringer

Match facts and head-to-head

In the first round, Stuttgart defeated the opponent 3:1 away

The "Both teams to score" bet came through in two out of five matches

The "Total over 2.5" bet came through in two out of five matches

Prediction

Bookmakers favor Stuttgart in this match and assess the hosts' chances with odds of 1.52. Considering the recent matches of these teams, I suggest a bet on "Total over 2.5" with odds of 1.60.