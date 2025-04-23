RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Bundesliga Germany Stuttgart vs Heidenheim preview, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025

Stuttgart vs Heidenheim preview, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
VfB Stuttgart vs FC Heidenheim prediction Photo: sportsboom.com / Author unknown
VfB Stuttgart VfB Stuttgart
Bundesliga Germany 25 apr 2025, 14:30 VfB Stuttgart - FC Heidenheim
-
- : -
Germany, Stuttgart, Stuttgart Arena
FC Heidenheim FC Heidenheim
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.6

Bonus up to $130/€100
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

One of the matches of the 31st round of the German Championship will take place on Friday at the "MHP Arena", where the local Stuttgart will host Heidenheim. I suggest a bet on goals in this encounter with a good chance of success.

Match preview

Stuttgart once again delighted the fans with a goal-scoring spectacle, delivering a rollercoaster ride in a duel with Union Berlin — 4:4. However, behind the spectacle lies worrying statistics: only one victory in the last nine Bundesliga matches. Sebastian Hoeneß's team managed only three draws, losing the other five encounters. Nevertheless, the attack continues to show signs of life — only in one of these matches did the Swabians leave the field without scoring.

But the defense is frankly falling apart: Stuttgart has already reached the mark of 50 goals conceded — the worst record in the league shared by only five teams. It's no surprise that the team is stuck in 11th place in the table, and the European competitions still loom like a mirage six points ahead. The home game statistics are particularly alarming: a black streak of five consecutive defeats at home. Moreover, in five of the last seven championship matches, the Swabians allowed their opponents to score at least twice.

Heidenheim was absolutely helpless in the face of the onslaught of the flagship of German football — Bayern Munich, losing in Munich with a score of 0:4. For Frank Schmidt's team, this is already the third consecutive slip in the championship, and during this period, the team has not even managed to break the opponent's net. Moreover, throughout the current 2024/25 Bundesliga campaign, Heidenheim has already left the field 13 times without scoring — only St. Pauli "remains silent" more often (14).

In the table, the Swabians are settled in a worrying 16th position, which implies participation in the relegation playoffs. Moreover, the gap from the safe zone continues to grow and currently stands at 8 points. The away schedule also does not promise positivity: in 11 of the last 12 away matches, the team has not known the taste of victory (only three draws and eight defeats).

Probable lineups

  • Stuttgart: Alexander Nübel – Jeff Chabot, Maximilian Mittelstädt, Finn Ole Becker, Leonidas Stergiou – Chris Führich, Atakan Karazor, Angelo Stiller – Enzo Millot, Deniz Undav, Ermedin Demirović.
  • Heidenheim: Kevin Müller – Benedikt Gimber, Marnon Busch, Patrick Mainka, Frans Krätzig – Jan Schöppner, Adrian Beck, Niklas Dorsch, Sihrlord Conteh, Omar Haktab Traoré – Marvin Pieringer

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the first round, Stuttgart defeated the opponent 3:1 away
  • The "Both teams to score" bet came through in two out of five matches
  • The "Total over 2.5" bet came through in two out of five matches

Prediction

Bookmakers favor Stuttgart in this match and assess the hosts' chances with odds of 1.52. Considering the recent matches of these teams, I suggest a bet on "Total over 2.5" with odds of 1.60.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.6

Bonus up to $130/€100
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Osasuna vs Sevilla prediction LaLiga Spain 24 apr 2025, 13:00 Osasuna vs Sevilla prediction: Will both teams score more than 2 goals? Osasuna Odds: 2.31 Sevilla Recommended 1xBet
Fenerbahçe vs Paris Basketball prediction Euroleague 24 apr 2025, 13:45 Fenerbahçe vs Paris Basketball: Prediction and bet for the match on April 24, 2025 Fenerbahçe Odds: 1.74 Paris Basketball Bet now 1xBet
Panathinaikos vs Anadolu Efes prediction EuroLeague 24 apr 2025, 14:30 Panathinaikos vs Anadolu Efes prediction and H2H — April 24, 2025 Panathinaikos Odds: 1.52 Anadolu Efes Bet now 1xBet
Club Brugge vs Union Saint-Gilloise prediction Pro League Belgium 24 apr 2025, 14:30 Club Brugge vs. Union prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - April 24, 2025 Club Brugge Odds: 1.72 Union Saint-Gilloise Recommended 1xBet
Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano prediction LaLiga Spain 24 apr 2025, 15:30 Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: can Atletico close in on second place? Atletico Madrid Odds: 1.52 Rayo Vallecano Bet now 1Win
Central Cordoba de Santiago vs Deportivo Tachira prediction Copa Libertadores 24 apr 2025, 18:00 Central Cordoba vs Deportivo Tachira prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — April 25, 2025 Central Cordoba de Santiago Odds: 1.55 Deportivo Tachira Bet now 1Win
Bolivar vs Palmeiras prediction Copa Libertadores 24 apr 2025, 18:00 Bolívar vs Palmeiras prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025 Bolivar Odds: 1.94 Palmeiras Recommended BetWinner
Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks prediction NBA 24 apr 2025, 19:00 Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks prediction and bet for the match on April 25, 2025 Detroit Pistons Odds: 1.86 New York Knicks Bet now Melbet
Bahia vs Atletico Nacional prediction Copa Libertadores 24 apr 2025, 20:00 Bahia vs Atletico Nacional prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025 Bahia Odds: 1.85 Atletico Nacional Bet now 22Bet
Cerro Porteno vs Sporting Cristal prediction Copa Libertadores 24 apr 2025, 20:30 Cerro Porteno vs Sporting Cristal prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025 Cerro Porteno Odds: 1.75 Sporting Cristal Recommended Melbet
Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets prediction NBA 24 apr 2025, 22:00 Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets prediction and bet for April 25, 2025 Los Angeles Clippers Odds: 1.65 Denver Nuggets Bet now 1xBet
Macarthur FC vs Melbourne Victory prediction A-League Men Australia 25 apr 2025, 05:35 Macarthur vs Melbourne Victory: can Macarthur clinch a playoff spot? Macarthur FC Odds: 1.68 Melbourne Victory Bet now 1Win
Upcoming matches
All
Bucaramanga 0 - 1 Fortaleza Today, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
Bucaramanga
0
Fortaleza
1
49’
Leganes - : - Girona 24 apr 2025, 13:00 LaLiga Spain
Leganes
-
Girona
-
13:00
Osasuna - : - Sevilla 24 apr 2025, 13:00 LaLiga Spain
Osasuna
-
Sevilla
-
13:00
Bologna - : - Empoli 24 apr 2025, 15:00 Coppa Italia
Bologna
-
Empoli
-
15:00
Real Betis - : - Real Valladolid 24 apr 2025, 15:30 LaLiga Spain
Real Betis
-
Real Valladolid
-
15:30
Atletico Madrid - : - Rayo Vallecano 24 apr 2025, 15:30 LaLiga Spain
Atletico Madrid
-
Rayo Vallecano
-
15:30
Central Cordoba de Santiago - : - Deportivo Tachira 24 apr 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
Deportivo Tachira
-
18:00
Bolivar - : - Palmeiras 24 apr 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Bolivar
-
Palmeiras
-
18:00
Bahia - : - Atletico Nacional 24 apr 2025, 20:00 Copa Libertadores
Bahia
-
Atletico Nacional
-
20:00
Cerro Porteno - : - Sporting Cristal 24 apr 2025, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Cerro Porteno
-
Sporting Cristal
-
20:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 22:35 Real Salt Lake Sign William Agada From Sporting Kansas City Football news Today, 22:20 Tigres Confirms Gignac Renewal, Nahuel Guzmán Also in Talks to Stay Football news Today, 21:30 Austin FC Land Robert Taylor in Trade With Inter Miami Football news Today, 21:20 Dorival Júnior Emerges as Top Target for Corinthians Amid Urgent Coaching Search Football news Today, 20:20 From Striker to Referee: Nicolás Ramírez to Officiate Another Superclásico Football news Today, 19:45 Unión Set to Hold Elections and Annual Assembly in May Football news Today, 19:20 Boca Sweating Over Cavani and Zenón Ahead of Superclásico Football news Today, 18:49 Marcel Koller Faces Crucial Test in Club World Cup to Secure Al Ahly Future Football news Today, 18:40 Trial Over Maradona's Death Exposes Major Flaws in Home Care Football news Today, 18:32 Orlando Pirates Eye Historic Final Appearance Against Pyramids FC
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores