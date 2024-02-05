Sochaux vs Rennes prediction and betting tips on February 6, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 2 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Tuesday, one match in the 1/8 finals of the French Cup is scheduled, featuring Sochaux against Rennes. You can find an exclusive prediction for this event on our website.

Sochaux

The French Cup serves as an excellent opportunity for Sochaux to remind everyone of its existence. The team competes only in the third tier of French football, making a return to the elite a long-term goal. In their league, the club currently sits in fourth place, trailing by 5 points from the second spot with a game in hand. In the last round, Sochaux couldn't secure a home victory against the league leader Red Star. They were leading 2-0, but ultimately drew 2-2, with the opponent equalizing in the 90+6th minute, playing with a numerical disadvantage. In this edition of the national cup, Sochaux has already eliminated two representatives from the top tier: Lorient and Reims.

Rennes

A few years ago, Rennes reached such heights that they debuted in the UEFA Champions League. However, sustaining the competition becomes challenging, especially when top clubs snatch away the key stars. Currently, Rennes holds a modest ninth place in Ligue 1, trailing the top 6 by 4 points. In the last round, the team defeated Montpellier 2-1 at home, marking their fourth consecutive victory in the league.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

The opponents last crossed paths a decade ago in Ligue 1. Sochaux won both encounters 2-1 but was subsequently relegated from the top tier of French football.

Rennes is undefeated in seven consecutive matches in all competitions.

Sochaux is on a streak of seven matches without a defeat in official competitions.

Sochaux vs Rennes Prediction

Both opponents approach this match in excellent form. Rennes is considered the favorite, given their status as a representative of the top division. Sochaux, playing at home, knows how to defeat opponents from Ligue 1. Expecting a tough battle with possible extra time, we predict both teams to score in this encounter.