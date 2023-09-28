RU RU NG NG
Shamrock Rovers vs Shelburne prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Shamrock Rovers vs Shelbourne prediction
Shamrock Rovers Shamrock Rovers
Premier Division Ireland 29 sep 2023, 14:45 Shamrock Rovers - Shelbourne
-
- : -
Ireland, Dublin, Tallaght Stadium
Shelbourne Shelbourne
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 2.04

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

On September 29, in the match of the 32nd round of the Irish Championship, in which the leader of the national championship, Shamrock Rovers, will host one of the contenders for getting into the European Cup, Shelburne.

Shamrock Rovers

This team ends the season on a positive note and will certainly try to do everything to maintain their lead and win the national title. Shamrock Rovers now have 59 points and are five points ahead of their closest pursuer, Derry City.

In the 31st match of the current season, Shamrock Rovers have won 16 times, drawn 11 times and lost only four times. In addition, the team scored the most in the season - 55 goals, while conceding only 25 goals. This is the best goal difference in the championship.

Shelburne

This team is far from being a whipping boy and if it weren’t for the abundance of draws this season, Shelbourne could now share first place in the standings with Shamrock Rovers.

In the 31st match of the season, the team drew 14 times, won 12 times and lost 5 times to the opponent. Thus, Shelburne plays with a draw in almost every second match this season.

Мatch prediction

Shelbourne and Shamrock Rovers are about equal teams in terms of quality, although bookmakers prefer the more motivated home team. It is worth noting that four of the last five matches between the teams ended in a draw.

The odds for the home team's victory are set at 1.64 and this bet looks very tempting. I will refuse it and offer to bet on the outcome of both teams scoring with odds of 2.04.

