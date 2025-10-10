ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification UEFA Predictions San Marino vs Cyprus prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 12 October 2025

San Marino vs Cyprus prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 12 October 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
San Marino vs Cyprus prediction Photo: https://x.com/FSGC_official/Author unknownn
San Marino San Marino
World Cup Qualification UEFA (Round 8) 12 oct 2025, 09:00
- : -
International, Serravalle, Stadio Olimpico San Marino
Cyprus Cyprus
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(- 1.5)
Odds: 1.74
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

On Sunday, October 12, as part of the 2026 World Cup European qualifiers in Group H, San Marino will host Cyprus. Kick-off is scheduled for 15:00 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the likely winner of this showdown.

San Marino

The San Marino national team failed to build on the earlier momentum it showed in the Nations League. Back then, the team confidently topped their League D campaign, finishing above Liechtenstein and Gibraltar to earn a well-deserved promotion to League C. However, the World Cup qualifiers have proven to be a far greater challenge. From the very first rounds, it became clear that the level of competition here is much higher.

In their opening match, San Marino lost away to Cyprus 0-2, followed by a heavy 1-5 defeat at home to Romania—though they did manage a consolation goal against the higher-ranked opponent. The losing streak continued: a 0-1 loss to Bosnia, a 0-4 thrashing by Austria, another heavy 0-6 defeat to Bosnia, and a crushing 0-10 loss to Austria in their most recent game.

As a result, San Marino have now lost eight matches in a row, including friendlies played between qualifying rounds. Unsurprisingly, they sit bottom of the table with zero points. Over this stretch, San Marino have scored just once and conceded 28 goals, again highlighting the massive gulf in class.

Cyprus

The Cyprus national team are also going through a rough patch, enduring a lengthy winless run. The team haven't won in six straight matches across all competitions, including friendlies. In the Nations League, Cyprus played in League C, where results were inconsistent: they managed two wins over Lithuania but lost the rest. Still, that was enough to retain their spot in League C and avoid relegation.

In World Cup qualifying, Cyprus started with an expected victory over San Marino, but then followed up with three defeats and two draws. However, the team showed clear improvement in recent rounds: against Romania and Bosnia, Cyprus showed real character, twice coming back from 0-2 down to secure 2-2 draws.

Nonetheless, Cyprus have no chance of advancing from the group—the gap to Bosnia is eight points, and it’s impossible to make up that deficit in the remaining matches. In head-to-head clashes with San Marino, Cyprus have total domination: eight wins in eight matches, conceding just once.

Probable lineups

  • San Marino: Colombo, Tozzi, Valentini, Cevoli, Matteoni, Zannoni, Capicchioni, Lazzari, Berardi, Nanni, Contadini.
  • Cyprus: Michail, Anderson Correia, Laifis, Andreou, Shikkis, Artimatas, Kastanos, Loizou, Charalambous, Tzionis, Pittas.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

  • San Marino have lost their last 8 matches.
  • 6 of San Marino’s last 7 matches have seen over 2.5 goals.
  • Cyprus have failed to win 7 of their last 8 matches.
  • Cyprus have won all 8 previous head-to-head matches against San Marino.

San Marino vs Cyprus match prediction

San Marino remain the group’s perennial underdog, with no points and only one goal scored in the entire qualifying campaign. The team regularly suffers heavy defeats, clearly outclassed by every opponent. Cyprus, despite losing their chance to advance, have looked much improved in recent matches—showing real grit against Romania and Bosnia. That progress, combined with the desire to end their winless streak, should provide extra motivation for the Cypriots. Given Cyprus’s absolute dominance in head-to-head encounters and San Marino’s ongoing struggles, it’s logical to expect a confident victory for the visitors. My pick for this match is Cyprus to win with a -1.5 handicap at odds of 1.74.

Prediction on game W2(- 1.5)
Odds: 1.74
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Rwanda vs Benin prediction World Cup Qualification CAF Today, 12:00 Rwanda vs Benin. H2H, lineups, and match prediction — October 10, 2025 Rwanda Odds: 1.5 Benin Recommended Melbet
Jordan vs Bolivia prediction Friendly International Today, 12:00 Bolivia vs Jordan: Who Will Prevail in the Friendly Clash? Jordan Odds: 1.79 Bolivia Bet now 1xBet
Sweden vs Switzerland prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 14:45 Sweden vs Switzerland: Can Sweden Claim Their First Win of the Qualifiers? Sweden Odds: 1.94 Switzerland Bet now Mostbet
France vs Azerbaijan prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 14:45 France vs Azerbaijan: Can Les Bleus Secure Another Win? France Odds: 1.4 Azerbaijan Recommended Melbet
Suriname vs Guatemala prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 17:00 Suriname vs Guatemala: Can Suriname Cement Their Place at the Top of the Group? Suriname Odds: 1.58 Guatemala Bet now 1xBet
Newell's Old Boys vs Tigre prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 17:30 Newell’s Old Boys vs Tigre prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 11, 2025 Newell's Old Boys Odds: 1.63 Tigre Bet now Melbet
Bermuda vs Trinidad and Tobago prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 18:00 Bermuda vs Trinidad and Tobago prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 11, 2025 Bermuda Odds: 1.62 Trinidad and Tobago Recommended Mostbet
Curacao vs Jamaica prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 19:00 Curaçao vs Jamaica prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 11, 2025 Curacao Odds: 1.65 Jamaica Bet now Mostbet
El Salvador vs Panama prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 21:00 El Salvador vs Panama: Can Panama Claim Their First Win in the Third Round of World Cup Qualifiers? El Salvador Odds: 1.7 Panama Bet now Mostbet
Latvia vs Andorra prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 11 oct 2025, 09:00 Latvia vs Andorra: h2h, line-ups and match prediction — October 11, 2025 Latvia Odds: 1.8 Andorra Recommended Mostbet
Latvia vs Andorra prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 11 oct 2025, 09:00 Latvia vs Andorra prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 11, 2025 Latvia Odds: 1.6 Andorra Bet now 1xBet
Norway vs Israel prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 11 oct 2025, 12:00 Norway vs Israel: Can Norway Move Closer to the 2026 World Cup? Norway Odds: 1.75 Israel Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores