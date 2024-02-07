Rouen vs Monaco prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.42 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the Round of 16 of the Coupe de France, the modest Rouen will play at home against Monaco. The match prognosis for these teams has been prepared by the analysts at Dailysports.

Rouen

For Rouen, currently occupying the seventh position in the third-league standings, the mere fact of reaching the Round of 16 is already a tremendous success. This is especially noteworthy considering that in the previous round, Rouen eliminated the defending Coupe de France champion Toulouse in a penalty shootout. In the third league, Rouen was among the contenders for promotion to Ligue 2, but two consecutive defeats in the league pushed the team 9 points away from the second position. Over the weekend, Rouen suffered a 1-2 defeat at home against Versailles.

Monaco

Monaco's path to the Round of 16 was surprisingly challenging. In the Round of 64, Adi Hütter's team had to face the vice-champions of Ligue 1, Lens, and could only secure victory in a penalty shootout. In the previous round, Monaco eliminated a representative from Ligue 2, Rodez, with a score of 3-1, a team that had defeated Monaco in the previous season. In Ligue 1, Monaco played to a 1-1 draw against Havre over the weekend, currently holding the 5th position.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

The last time Monaco and Rouen played against each other was in 1985 when Rouen competed in the top tier.

Rouen has not defeated Monaco since 1968.

The last time Rouen reached the quarter-finals of the Coupe de France was in the 1998/99 season.

Match prediction for Rouen vs. Monaco

Monaco significantly surpasses their opponent in terms of class; therefore, I predict that there will be more than three goals in this match.