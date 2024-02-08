Real Madrid vs Girona prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.66 100% Bonus up to $108 4.55 Bet now

Within the 24th round of the Spanish La Liga, a match between Girona and Real Madrid will take place. The meeting will be held in Madrid on Saturday, February 10th. The game is scheduled to start at 18:30 Central European Time.

Real Madrid

Under Ancelotti's guidance, Real Madrid is considered the main contender for victory in La Liga this season. Barcelona and Atletico are trailing behind, and only Girona presents significant competition to "Los Blancos." However, few believe in the fairy tale of Michel's team. The showdown against the Catalans may well become one of the decisive matches in the title race. In any case, everything is in the hands of the Madrid team, and it depends solely on the Real players.

Girona

In the current championship, the Catalans have already exceeded expectations. For the first time in their history, the team has a chance to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, making this season the best in the club's modest history. Frankly speaking, it's hard to believe that Girona can compete for victory in La Liga until the end of the championship. However, in one specific match, Dovbyk and company are definitely capable of springing a surprise. It's worth noting that several key players will be unavailable for the next game, and the head coach is suspended.

Interesting facts about the match and personal meetings

Real Madrid has conceded goals in only one of their last eight matches.

In their last two games, Girona scored only one goal.

The first-leg match ended in a crushing victory for Real Madrid - 3:0.

Real Madrid - Girona Prediction

The hosts will be the favorites, but it can be assumed that the visitors will be able to demonstrate their typical attacking football and try to snatch points from Real Madrid. Therefore, a bet on both teams to score looks promising.