Main Predictions Marseille vs Metz prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Marseille vs Metz prediction
Marseille Marseille
Ligue 1 France 09 feb 2024, 15:00 Marseille - Metz
-
- : -
France, Marseille, Stade Orange Velodrome
Metz Metz
The 21st round of the French championship will commence with a match at the "Vélodrome," where the local Marseille will host Metz. Will Jennauro Gattuso's team encounter difficulties on Friday evening? Here is the match prediction from the experts at Dailysports.

Marseille

The "Southerners" approach the confrontation with Metz holding the eighth position in the Ligue 1 standings. Marseille is merely three points adrift of the European competition zone, yet the team's recent performances have been lackluster. In the previous round, under the guidance of Jennauro Gattuso, they visited Lyon and succumbed to the "Weavers" with a scoreline of 0-1. Conceding towards the end of the first half, the "Southerners" failed to muster the strength to mount a comeback. Furthermore, they managed only one shot on target throughout the game. This defeat extended their winless streak in the championship to four matches. It is worth noting that a couple of weeks ago, Marseille was also eliminated from the French Cup, losing in a penalty shootout against Rennes.

Metz

Metz returned to the elite division last summer but once again risks relegation to Ligue 2. Currently, the "Maroons" occupy the 16th spot in the Ligue 1 table. Their gap from Lyon, who sits safely in the 15th position, amounts to three points. However, judging by Metz's recent results, they are more likely to plummet to the bottom of the table than to rise higher. Last weekend, Laszlo Bölöni's team hosted Lorient, a direct competitor in the survival battle, and lost with a score of 1-2. This defeat marked Metz's seventh consecutive loss in Ligue 1. Additionally, the "Maroons" were eliminated from the French Cup earlier this year, losing to Clermont in a penalty shootout.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

  • In the first leg, Metz secured a draw against Marseille on their home turf, ending the match 2-2.
  • This draw marked the fourth in the last five encounters between these teams.
  • In four out of the last five matches, the bet on "Both Teams to Score" has been successful.

Marseille vs Metz Prediction

Bookmakers heavily favor Jennauro Gattuso's team, assessing Marseille's victory probability with odds of 1.37. We believe that the "Southerners" have an excellent chance to break their streak of misfortune in the championship; however, a significant victory should not be anticipated. Our wager for this match is "Metz to Win with a Handicap (+1.5)" with odds of 1.85.

