In the second round of the second German Bundesliga on August 5, the match between Schalke 04 and Kaiserslautern will take place.

"Schalke 04"

The team had a very poor start in the country's second division, losing big to Hamburg 3-5. Such a defeat was clearly not included in the plans of the “miners” and now they will try to score the first points in order to join the race for promotion to the first Bundesliga as soon as possible.

Recall that last season the team dropped in class and took 17th place in the Bundesliga.

"Kaiserslautern"

In the first round, "Kaiserslautern" played at home with "St. Pauli" and was defeated with a score of 1:2. This team is a strong middle of the second German Bundesliga and, following the results of last season, took ninth place in the standings.

Statistics and history

Bookmakers are confident that the home team will emerge victorious from this meeting. You can bet on the victory of Schalke with a coefficient of 1.68. Also, bookmakers believe that there will be a lot of goals scored in the match.

Between themselves, the teams played 83 matches, 30 of which ended in victory for the team from Gelsenkirchen. At the same time, Kaiserslautern has one less victory.

The last time the teams met was already in 2012, and then Schalke destroyed the opponent on the road with a score of 4:1.

Match prediction

Both teams have shown that they know how to score, but at the same time they concede a lot. In this game, I also expect an abundance of goals scored, and due to this, I will bet on the outcome of the match more than 3.