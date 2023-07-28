RU RU
Main Predictions Prediction for Metalist-1925 vs Shakhtar 29 July 2023

Metalist 1925 Metalist 1925
Premier League Ukraine 29 july 2023, 10:00 Metalist 1925 - Shakhtar Donetsk
-
- : -
Ukraine, Liviy Bereh
Shakhtar Donetsk Shakhtar Donetsk
Match details Н2Н Tournament table Prediction
On Saturday, July 29, the Ukrainian football championship starts. In the first round match, the reigning national champion Shakhtar will play away against Metalist-1925 Kharkiv.

Metalist-1925

It was only by a miracle that the Kharkiv team did not get into transitional matches last season, and in general the season turned out to be very difficult for them.

The start of the new championship also does not promise to be easy, because they will start the new championship with a match with the reigning champion of the country and so far the strongest team in Ukraine - Shakhtar Donetsk.

Shakhtar Donetsk

The Pitmen confidently took the title last season, ahead of Dnipro-1 by 5 points. In the summer they made some high-profile acquisitions of foreign players and played many friendly matches, although they lost most of them.

There is no doubt that the title holders will try to win every match, starting from the first round.

History of confrontation and statistics

Between themselves, the teams played three matches, and the Kharkiv team never won. Two victories on Shakhtar's account and one more game ended in a draw.

Interestingly, in the second round of last season, the Pitmen delivered seven unanswered goals to the Kharkiv club on the road. Moreover, in three face-to-face confrontations, the Kharkiv team never scored against Shakhtar, while the Donetsk team signed in the opponent's goal nine times.

Forecast

Metalist-1925 has practically no chance of winning, but Shakhtar is quite capable of winning with a difference of 2 or even three goals. For us, it seems the most likely bet on the victory of Shakhtar with a handicap (-1.5).

Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports expert
