In the match of the 4th round of the French championship, Lille will host guests from Montpellier at home. The meeting will take place on Sunday, September 3rd.

Lille

For this team, the new French championship started pretty well. First, Lille played a draw with Nice on the road, after which they beat Nantes at home. In the last round, there was the first defeat of the season, when Lille lost big to Lorient.

After three rounds played, the team has four points and tenth place in the standings. At the same time, it's too early for Lille to get upset - in general, their game looks good, if you do not take into account the last strange defeat.

Last season, the Great Danes finished fifth in Ligue 1, which allowed them to break into the Europa League. The main goal of Lille in the new season is also getting into European competition.

Montpellier

Unlike their rivals, Montpellier sets more modest goals for the season. For the team, the main thing is not to fall below the middle of the standings.

By the way, already from the first rounds they settled down approximately where they plan to stay throughout the season. Based on the results of three rounds played, Montpellier has four points and ninth place in the standings.

Unfortunately for the fans of the club, there are no star players in the team, but despite this, the current line-up can spoil the mood even for the favorites.

Match prediction

According to the bookmakers, Lille is the favourite. I do not want to choose a winner and will bet on additional indicators. It is worth noting that both teams have recently conceded and scored a lot of goals. Of the last six meetings between them, five goals were scored in both goals. I will bet on both teams to score with odds of 1.61.