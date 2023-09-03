RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Prediction for Lille vs Montpellier 3 September 2023

Prediction for Lille vs Montpellier 3 September 2023

Prediction for Lille vs Montpellier 3 September 2023
Lille Lille
Ligue 1 France Today, 09:00 Lille - Montpellier
-
- : -
France, Villeneuve d'Ascq, Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy
Montpellier Montpellier
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.61

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

In the match of the 4th round of the French championship, Lille will host guests from Montpellier at home. The meeting will take place on Sunday, September 3rd.

Lille

For this team, the new French championship started pretty well. First, Lille played a draw with Nice on the road, after which they beat Nantes at home. In the last round, there was the first defeat of the season, when Lille lost big to Lorient.

After three rounds played, the team has four points and tenth place in the standings. At the same time, it's too early for Lille to get upset - in general, their game looks good, if you do not take into account the last strange defeat.

Last season, the Great Danes finished fifth in Ligue 1, which allowed them to break into the Europa League. The main goal of Lille in the new season is also getting into European competition.

Montpellier

Unlike their rivals, Montpellier sets more modest goals for the season. For the team, the main thing is not to fall below the middle of the standings.

By the way, already from the first rounds they settled down approximately where they plan to stay throughout the season. Based on the results of three rounds played, Montpellier has four points and ninth place in the standings.

Unfortunately for the fans of the club, there are no star players in the team, but despite this, the current line-up can spoil the mood even for the favorites.

Match prediction

According to the bookmakers, Lille is the favourite. I do not want to choose a winner and will bet on additional indicators. It is worth noting that both teams have recently conceded and scored a lot of goals. Of the last six meetings between them, five goals were scored in both goals. I will bet on both teams to score with odds of 1.61.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.61

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Prediction for Girona vs Las Palmas 2 September 2023 LaLiga Spain Today, 08:00 Prediction for Girona vs Las Palmas 2 September 2023 Girona Odds: 1.68 Las Palmas Recommended MelBet
Prediction for Liverpool vs Aston Villa 2 September 2023 Premier League England Today, 09:00 Prediction for Liverpool vs Aston Villa 3 September 2023 Liverpool Odds: 1.7 Aston Villa Bet now 1xBet
Premier League England Today, 09:00 Prediction for Crystal Palace vs Wolves 2 September 2023 Crystal Palace Odds: 1.69 Wolverhampton Bet now MelBet
Prediction for Nice vs Strasbourg 3 September 2023 Ligue 1 France Today, 11:05 Prediction for Nice vs Strasbourg 3 September 2023 Nice Odds: 1.8 Strasbourg Recommended 1xBet
Premier League England Today, 11:30 Prediction for Arsenal vs Manchester United 3 September 2023 Arsenal Odds: 1.83 Manchester United Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 02:37 Manchester United bosses make major decision on club's future Football news Yesterday, 16:48 Serie A 2023–24: standings, schedule & results for matchday 3 Football news Yesterday, 16:46 Lazio beat Napoli and get their first win of the season Football news Yesterday, 15:50 UEFA has launched an investigation into possible match-fixing in the Conference League qualifiers Football news Yesterday, 15:24 Ronaldo scored the 850th goal at the official level Football news Yesterday, 15:01 VIDEO. Bayern defeated Borussia M'gladbach in the last minutes Football news Yesterday, 14:42 A hat trick from 18-year-old Ferguson helped Brighton to beat Newcastle Football news Yesterday, 14:33 English Premier League table 2023-24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 4 Football news Yesterday, 14:25 Carlos Vela compared Messi and Ibrahimovic Football news Yesterday, 13:48 Haaland breaks another record
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Girona vs Las Palmas 2 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for Lille vs Montpellier 3 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for Liverpool vs Aston Villa 3 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for Crystal Palace vs Wolves 2 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for Nice vs Strasbourg 3 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for Arsenal vs Manchester United 3 September 2023 Football Today Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig prediction and betting tips on September 3, 2023 Football Today Inter vs Fiorentina prediction and betting tips on September 3, 2023 Football Today Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on September 3, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Empoli vs Juventus 3 September 2023