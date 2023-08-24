Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.8 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the third round of the championship of England will be a duel between Everton and Wolverhampton. The meeting will take place on August 26 at the stadium "Goodison Park".

Everton

The team entered the new season under Sean Dyche with big problems. Judging by the game of “toffees”, they do not show any progress compared to last season. In the previous two rounds, the Blues looked as toothless as possible and were defeated by Fulham (1:0) and Aston Villa (4:0).

Thus, the team did not even score a single goal in the new season in England.

If things continue like this, Everton risks being bottom of the table from the start of the season.

Everton have won just two of their last 13 Premier League games, drawn five and lost six.

Wolverhampton

Like Wolves' rivals, they have lost two Premier League opening games this season.

If in the first round against Manchester United the team, in principle, could count on at least one point, but lost because of the difference in class, then in the Brighton match, the “wolves” completely failed, losing at home with a score of 1:4.

Wolverhampton have been on a five-match streak without a win since last season. Interestingly, in these five meetings, the team scored only two goals.

Match prediction

Bookmakers see the hosts as favorites, but in the battle of losers it is always difficult to predict the winner in advance, as the teams play unstably. Therefore, we will not risk and bet on the outcome - both teams will score. Bookmakers offer odds of 1.80 for such an event.