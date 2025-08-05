RU RU ES ES FR FR
PAOK vs Wolfsberg prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 7, 2025

PAOK vs Wolfsberg prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 7, 2025

Jan Novak
PAOK Thessaloniki FC vs Wolfsberger AC prediction Photo: x.com/PAOK_FC/ Author unknownn
PAOK Thessaloniki FC
07 aug 2025, 13:30
- : -
International, Thessaloniki, Toumba Stadium
Wolfsberger AC
In the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League, PAOK will face Wolfsberg. The match will take place in Thessaloniki on Thursday, August 7. Kick-off is scheduled for 19:30 Central European Time. I suggest a bet on the winner of this clash.

Match preview

Last season, PAOK finished third in the Greek Super League and remains one of the most formidable teams in local football, blending high individual skill with a well-structured tactical approach.

Under Razvan Lucescu’s guidance, the club consistently competes in European tournaments and knows how to approach two-legged ties. The team is especially confident at home, where PAOK traditionally dominates thanks to an aggressive style of play and powerful support from the stands.

This summer, PAOK parted ways with their star player Dominik Kotarski, for whom Copenhagen paid €5 million. Among the arrivals, the club completed the purchase of Soualiho Meïté’s contract and signed goalkeeper Gugeshashvili, both for around €1 million each.

Throughout the summer, the Greeks played a series of friendlies, all of which turned out to be quite high-scoring. PAOK started with a defeat to Ajax, then drew with Go Ahead Eagles, and finally beat Apollon and NEC Nijmegen.

Wolfsberg are a strong representative of the Austrian Bundesliga, renowned for their relentless, vertical football. The club occasionally features in European competitions and even has experience in the Europa League play-offs.

Last season, the team finished fourth and also claimed the first major trophy in their history — the Austrian Cup, which secured them a spot in the Europa League.

The squad emphasizes high intensity, pressing, and attacking play at every opportunity. Despite a roster lacking big names, Wolfsberg know how to challenge stronger opponents through organization and speed. They are no strangers to European football but are still gaining valuable experience against more prominent clubs.

The Austrians had a busy pre-season, playing six friendlies and suffering only one defeat — to Portuguese side Braga. Wolfsberg have already passed the first round of the Austrian Cup and started the Bundesliga campaign with a loss to Altach.

Match facts

  • PAOK have not drawn an official match since January.
  • Wolfsberg have conceded in four consecutive official games.
  • PAOK average 2.4 goals per home game, while Wolfsberg average 1 goal per away match.

Probable lineups

  • PAOK: Pavlenka, Kamara, Kedziora, Taylor, Michailidis, Sastre, Meïté, Konstantelias, Zivkovic, Pelkas, Chalov.
  • Wolfsberg: Polster, Baumgartner, Wimmer, Diabate, Renner, Matic, Schöpf, Sülzner, Zukic, Rink, Ballo.

H2H

The teams have never faced each other before.

Prediction

Both sides are capable in attack and boast players who can create chances. However, neither defense is particularly solid — especially Wolfsberg’s. Given the Austrians’ shaky back line and PAOK’s home strength, we can expect an entertaining, high-scoring affair. Still, my money is on the Greek club, who look like clear favorites in this tie.

