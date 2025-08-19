Prediction on game Win Panathinaikos Odds: 1.59 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

As part of the UEFA Europa League qualification play-off round, Panathinaikos will face Samsunspor. The clash is set for Athens on Thursday, August 21, with kick-off scheduled for 20:00 Central European Time. I’m offering my pick for the winner of this encounter.

Match preview

Panathinaikos approach this match in good spirits, but are still yet to hit peak form at the start of the season. The Greeks have played just four matches so far, as the local Super League campaign hasn’t begun yet.

In recent matches, Rui Vitória’s men have shown solid defensive organization, though at times they’ve struggled to convert their attacking chances. At their home ground in Athens, however, the team plays with more aggression and looks to dictate the tempo, making the most of their home advantage.

The capital club kicked off their European journey in the Champions League against the Scottish side Rangers. An away red card derailed their first leg, and they couldn’t recover in Greece. Dropping into the Europa League, they faced a powerful Shakhtar Donetsk side—favorites on paper—but after two goalless draws, PAO snatched victory in a dramatic penalty shootout.

The team’s main weapon is its attacking midfielders, who can quickly pounce on opponents’ mistakes and create dangerous chances. Maintaining defensive discipline will be crucial to minimize Samsunspor’s counterattacking opportunities. And Panathinaikos have proven their defensive mettle, keeping Shakhtar scoreless over two legs (twice 0-0).

Samsunspor have spent recent seasons fighting their way back to the Turkish Super Lig, finally achieving promotion after the 2022/2023 campaign. Their first season back wasn’t perfect, but a 13th-place finish was a respectable outcome.

Then, in the following campaign, Samsunspor exceeded all expectations. Under Thomas Reis, the team stayed among the leaders throughout the season and ultimately secured bronze medals—earning their Europa League debut.

In their latest matches, the Turkish side have shown impressive attacking prowess, especially in transition, moving quickly from defense to attack. The "Red Lightning" won both opening matches of the new season, seeing off Gençlerbirliği and Kocaelispor.

Against Panathinaikos, the Turks will be clear underdogs, but they’re no strangers to that role. This fearless club will surely cause their opponents problems and could spring a surprise on the European stage.

Match facts

Panathinaikos have yet to win this season.

The Greeks have drawn their last three matches.

Samsunspor are on a three-game winning streak.

The Turkish side are unbeaten in their last three away games.

Panathinaikos average 1.4 goals per home game, while Samsunspor average 1.2 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

Panathinaikos : Dragowski, Kyriopoulos, Tuba, Palmer-Brown, Kotsiras, Gnesta, Maksimović, Chirivella, Pellistri, Tete, Ioannidis.

: Dragowski, Kyriopoulos, Tuba, Palmer-Brown, Kotsiras, Gnesta, Maksimović, Chirivella, Pellistri, Tete, Ioannidis. Samsunspor: Kocuk, Thomasson, van Drongelen, Satka, Yavru, Ntcham, Yuksel, Holse, Dimata, Kılınç, Marius.

H2H

The teams have never faced each other before.

Prediction

Panathinaikos traditionally play attacking football at home, while Samsunspor are capable of responding with quick counterattacks and a high tempo. The Greeks are considered favorites, but the Turkish club certainly shouldn’t be underestimated. I’m expecting an exciting match, and my pick is for the home side to come out on top.