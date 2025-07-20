RU RU ES ES FR FR
Pafos vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 22 July 2025

Raphael Durand
Pafos FC vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction Photo: footballwhispers.com / Author unknown
Pafos FC
22 july 2025, 13:00
- : -
International, Geroskipou, Geroskipou Stadium
Maccabi Tel Aviv
In one of the most intriguing matches of the Champions League second qualifying round, Cypriot side Pafos will host Israel’s Maccabi Tel Aviv. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash with a promising set of odds.

Match preview

Last season was a historic one for Pafos — the club claimed its first ever Cypriot championship, dominating the league from start to finish. The team was especially formidable at home: on their own turf, they barely dropped points and found the net with ease. Their confident run extended to the national cup, where they reached the final, and only a lack of European experience prevented them from progressing further in continental competitions.

During the offseason, Pafos kept their momentum going: the club prepared actively, played several friendlies, including a 1-1 draw with Orlando Pirates. Even though the new league campaign hasn’t started yet, the team already looks in excellent physical shape. With the backing of their home fans, the Cypriots are sure to push for a fast start and aim to control possession from the opening whistle.

Maccabi, on the other hand, brings experience, stability, and pedigree. The team is a regular in European competitions, and its core has played together at a high level for several seasons. Last year, the Israelis clinched the national title, edging out their nearest rivals by just two points — with a crucial winning streak at the business end of the season making the difference.

The season hasn’t officially kicked off yet, but Maccabi are already up to speed. Despite losing to Hapoel Be’er Sheva in the Super Cup, they bounced back with a 2-1 friendly win over Ironi Rishon. However, their away form remains a concern — it’s on the road where the club most often loses control, especially against tactically disciplined opponents.

Probable lineups

  • Pafos: Ivusic, Rere, Bruno, Goldar, Dragomir, Jairo (c), Luckassen, Silva, Tankovic, Sharlia, Sunjic
  • Maccabi Tel Aviv: Gerafi, Revivo, Shlomo, Stoych, Assante, Sissoko, Peretz (c), Shahar, Davida, Turgeman, Wesley Patati

Match facts and head-to-head

  • This is the first ever head-to-head meeting between Pafos and Maccabi.
  • Pafos are unbeaten at home in official matches for nine consecutive games.
  • Maccabi have won four of their last five matches, but three of those were on home soil.

Prediction

Neither side has played an official match this season yet, but in terms of form and mindset, Pafos look the more convincing side at home. Maccabi are consistently dangerous in attack but tend to make errors away from home, especially in the opening stages. The hosts, meanwhile, are clinical and manage their energy well. Expect a cautious encounter with few goals, where Pafos’ home quality could be decisive. Our pick: Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.88.

