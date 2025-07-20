Brighton vs Las Palmas prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 21, 2025

Prediction on game Win Brighton Odds: 1.7 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of Monday’s friendlies will see Spanish side Las Palmas take on English outfit Brighton at a neutral venue. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with an enticing set of odds.

Match preview

Brighton kicked off their pre-season with confidence, defeating Stoke City 3-1 and showcasing the same dynamic style that allowed the Seagulls to finish eighth in last season’s Premier League. The team combined intelligent ball control with aggressive pressing, with Jack Hinshelwood in particular standing out. Despite his original midfield role, Hinshelwood is quickly becoming a genuine attacking leader.

The coaching staff clearly aims for a balanced squad: youngsters like Adingra and Ayari blend with more experienced players, while the defensive line featuring Van Hecke and Webster has looked solid. The win over Stoke only reaffirms Brighton’s intent—they’re not losing momentum under the new project and are aiming for a fast start to the upcoming season.

For Las Palmas, the friendly against Orlando Pirates marked their first outing in July and the debut of new head coach Luis Garcia. The team played out a 0-0 draw, extending their streak of friendlies without conceding a goal—now three clean sheets in a row. Despite not finding the net, Las Palmas showed defensive composure and impressive team discipline.

The focus on young talents like Sergio Viera is already paying dividends. The team is gradually rebuilding, emphasizing structure and ball control. For Luis Garcia, the draw isn’t a concern but a sign that the foundation is in place: Las Palmas can not only contain opponents but also dictate terms, even during a transitional phase. Let’s not forget, last season the club struggled in La Liga and was relegated from the Spanish top flight.

Probable lineups

Brighton : Steele J., Ayari Y., Howell N., Baleba C., Van Hecke J. P., Veltman J., Cashin E., Mitoma K., Moran E., Welbeck D., Hinshelwood J.

: Steele J., Ayari Y., Howell N., Baleba C., Van Hecke J. P., Veltman J., Cashin E., Mitoma K., Moran E., Welbeck D., Hinshelwood J. Las Palmas: Horkaš D., Basinga A., Alex Suarez, Viti, Garcia Mejias A., Gonzalez I., Clemente, Louadis E., Marvin, Mata J., Nacho G.

Match facts and head-to-head

Brighton are unbeaten in six matches, registering five wins

Las Palmas have lost six of their last seven games

These sides have never played each other before

Prediction

We believe Brighton are clear favourites in this match, having looked strong in recent outings. Their opponents, meanwhile, are still finding their feet under a new manager and, at best, could hope for another draw. Our bet: “Brighton to win” at odds of 1.70.