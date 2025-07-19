Rot Weiss Ahlen vs Schalke prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 20 July 2025

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.67 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On July 20, 2025, a friendly clash will bring together two German clubs, Rot Weiss Ahlen and Schalke. Let's break down the best bet for goals in this intriguing encounter.

Rot Weiss Ahlen

Rot Weiss Ahlen represent the Oberliga Westfalen and, truth be told, haven't been among the division's standout performers. Last season, the team finished only 13th in the standings and can't boast any significant achievements in their history. Their most notable success remains a Westfalenliga title, claimed back in 1996.

Despite modest results, Rot Weiss Ahlen have earned a reputation for entertaining, high-scoring football. Last season, they played 34 matches, scoring 56 goals while conceding 69. Their last seven games have all ended with at least three goals on the scoreboard, and in six of those, both teams found the net.

Before the new season kicks off, Rot Weiss Ahlen have just one scheduled friendly — against Schalke. These teams have never faced each other before, making this a true test and a valuable experience for the hosts.

Schalke

Schalke are a much more renowned club than their current opponents, but in recent years, the team has suffered a serious dip in form. Last season in the 2. Bundesliga was a tough one: Schalke finished just 14th, barely three points clear of the relegation zone. The end of the campaign was particularly disastrous — Schalke lost five of their final six matches, managing only a single draw.

The team has already started their pre-season preparations. They've played five friendlies so far, recording two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Two more tune-up matches remain — against Ahlen and Sevilla — before the new 2. Bundesliga campaign gets underway. Schalke will face Hertha on opening day.

Key facts and head-to-head

Rot Weiss Ahlen have failed to win 5 of their last 6 matches.

All of Rot Weiss Ahlen's last 7 games have featured over 2.5 goals.

Schalke are unbeaten in 4 of their last 5 matches.

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two teams.

Rot Weiss Ahlen vs Schalke prediction

This friendly between Rot Weiss Ahlen and Schalke promises plenty of attacking action. Both sides enjoy and know how to play on the front foot: Rot Weiss are regular participants in high-scoring affairs, while Schalke, despite their inconsistency, have looked assured going forward in their pre-season outings. With the relaxed nature of a friendly fixture and no pressure on the result, expect open football with plenty of chances and goals at both ends. My pick for this match: both teams to score at odds of 1.67.