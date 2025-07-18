Union Saint-Gilloise vs Club Brugge prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 20 July 2025

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.7 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

The Belgian Super Cup will see Union Saint-Gilloise take on Club Brugge. The showdown is set for Brussels on Sunday, July 20, with kick-off scheduled for 18:30 Central European Time. I’m backing a bet on goals in this one.

Match preview

Union Saint-Gilloise continue to cement their place among Belgian football’s elite, showing consistent progress season after season. In 2024, the club lifted the Belgian Cup for the first time in 110 years and went on to claim their debut Super Cup title.

The momentum carried on last season. Union became the top club in Belgium, securing the league title for the first time in 90 years. Under Sébastien Pocognoli, a well-assembled squad delivered not only domestically but also in European competitions.

The team’s style is built on high-intensity pressing, rapid transitions from defense to attack, and a vertical approach. Despite losing a few key players (Sadiki Noah moved to Sunderland, while Koki Machida joined Hoffenheim), the club made targeted signings to maintain midfield dynamism and attacking versatility. Adem Zorgane arrived from Charleroi, and the club splashed out €5 million for Raul Florucz.

Union played two friendlies against Dutch giants PSV and Feyenoord—suffering a defeat and earning a draw, respectively. In their last warm-up, the Belgian champions edged out Ligue 1 newcomers Paris FC by the narrowest of margins.

Brugge enter the new season as runners-up in Belgium and are determined to reclaim domestic dominance. Last season, they didn’t finish empty-handed, clinching the national cup.

Under Nicky Hayen, Brugge have found a perfect balance, combining defensive solidity with attacking diversity. The midfield remains a key factor, where Vanaken’s experience and Onyedika’s power provide a platform for ball progression and tempo control.

Brugge have been busy in the transfer market, signing Nicolo Tresoldi from Hannover and Ludovit Reis from Hamburg. However, departures have outnumbered arrivals: Jutglà moved to Celta, while Talbi and De Cuyper joined the Premier League (Sunderland and Brighton, respectively). In total, the club earned €45 million from sales.

In preseason friendlies, Brugge beat Kortrijk and Croatian side Lokomotiva Zagreb, while drawing with Raków and Rangers. With replacements for departed key players yet to fully settle, the season could be a challenging one, but there’s still time to strengthen the squad.

Match facts

Union have won their last four official matches.

Brugge are unbeaten in six consecutive games.

Union average 1.8 goals per game, while Brugge average 2.2 goals per game.

Probable lineups

Union Saint-Gilloise : Moris, Mac Allister, Burgess, Sykes, Hlalili, Niang, Vanhout, Van de Perre, Ivanovic, David.

: Moris, Mac Allister, Burgess, Sykes, Hlalili, Niang, Vanhout, Van de Perre, Ivanovic, David. Brugge: Mignolet, Sabbe, Ordonez, Mechele, Syche, Jashari, Onyedika, Vanaken, Tzolis, Skoras, Vermant.

H2H

Brugge haven’t beaten Union in their last six meetings: two defeats and four draws.

Prediction

Expect a thrilling clash between two of Belgium’s top sides. Both teams are attack-minded, and the Super Cup often turns into an open contest where mentality and status take precedence over pragmatism. Given how the recent head-to-heads have played out, betting on both teams to score looks like a solid pick.