RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Club Friendlies Predictions Manchester United vs Leeds United prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 19, 2025

Manchester United vs Leeds United prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 19, 2025

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Manchester United vs Leeds prediction Photo: x.com/ManUtd/ Author unknownn
Manchester United
Manchester United Manchester United Schedule Manchester United News Manchester United Transfers
Club Friendlies Club Friendlies Fixtures Club Friendlies Predictions
19 july 2025, 09:00
- : -
International,
Leeds
Leeds Leeds Schedule Leeds News Leeds Transfers
Review H2H Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.5
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

As part of a friendly match, Manchester United will face off against Leeds United. The game is scheduled for Saturday, July 19, with kick-off set for 15:00 Central European Time. I'm suggesting a bet on the game's total goals.

Match preview

After a disappointing previous season, the Red Devils enter the off-season with ambitious goals and a partially revamped squad. The board is placing its trust in Rúben Amorim and is ready to spend big on the transfer market to back their Portuguese manager.

This is evidenced by the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton for almost €75 million. They’ve also brought in Paraguayan prospect Diego León for the future, and Sancho, Rashford, Antony, and Malacia have all returned from loan spells. Given the ongoing transfer rumors, it’s far from certain that this entire group will remain at Old Trafford.

The Mancunians are reportedly interested in Botafogo goalkeeper John Victor, Atalanta defender Scalvini, and Brentford striker Mbeumo. The latter’s move looks particularly close, though landing the Cameroonian will require a hefty fee.

Interestingly, the team hasn't suffered many departures. Only Lindelöf and Eriksen have left, both due to expiring contracts. The core of the squad is largely intact, but with the transfer window still open, a few targeted reinforcements are likely on the way.

Leeds remain a dark horse ahead of the upcoming Premier League season. Right after relegation, the club bounced back with a strong Championship campaign and returned to the top flight with serious ambitions.

The club has received a major financial boost from Red Bull, who acquired a minority stake. The Austrian sponsor’s investment has already increased their transfer market capabilities, and Leeds have been active in signing new players.

Of their significant losses, only Junior Firpo stands out, with his contract expiring. Jack Harrison has returned from his loan at Everton, Lucas Nmecha joined as a free agent, and over €35 million has been spent on Gudmundsson, Bijol, and Bornauw.

Taking all this into account, expectations are high for Leeds in the Premier League, despite the recent struggles of promoted sides. Farke will remain at the helm and continue leading the team, despite rumors linking him with a departure right after their Championship triumph.

Match facts

  • Manchester United have won just one of their last four official matches.
  • Leeds are unbeaten in their last ten matches.
  • Manchester United average 1.5 goals per game, while Leeds average 1.7 goals per game.

Probable lineups

  • Manchester United: Onana, Maguire, Heven, Dalot, Mazraoui, Dorgu, Fernandes, Mainoo, Ugarte, Diallo, Cunha.
  • Leeds United: Meslier, Bijol, Ampadu, Bogle, Gudmundsson, Gruev, Tanaka, Aaronson, Bamford, Gnonto, Piru.

H2H

Leeds have not beaten Manchester United since 2010.

Prediction

Manchester United vs Leeds is always an intriguing matchup, even if it’s just a friendly. Both teams are known for their attacking philosophy, and with preseason in full swing, we can expect open, eventful football. Preseason is when managers experiment and try out different player combinations. My recommendation: bet on under 3.5 total goals.

Prediction on game Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.5
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Dila Gori vs Racing FC Union Luxembourg prediction Europa Conference League Today, 12:00 Dila Gori vs Racing Luxembourg: Can Racing mount a comeback and advance? Dila Gori Odds: 1.44 Racing FC Union Luxembourg Recommended Mostbet
Ilves vs Shakhtar Donetsk prediction Europa League Today, 12:00 Ilves vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Can Shakhtar deliver another rout? Ilves Odds: 1.44 Shakhtar Donetsk Bet now Melbet
Aktobe vs Legia Warszawa prediction Europa League Today, 12:00 Aktobe – Legia: Can Legia hold on and advance to the next round? Aktobe Odds: 1.71 Legia Warszawa Bet now 1xBet
Flora Tallinn vs Valur prediction Europa Conference League Today, 12:00 Flora vs Valur prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 17, 2025 Flora Tallinn Odds: 1.61 Valur Recommended Mostbet
HJK vs NSI Runavik prediction Europa Conference League Today, 12:00 HJK vs NSI Runavik prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 17 July 2025 HJK Odds: 1.75 NSI Runavik Bet now Mostbet
Hegelmann vs St. Patrick's Athletic prediction Europa Conference League Today, 12:00 Hegelmann vs St Patrick's prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 17, 2025 Hegelmann Odds: 1.67 St. Patrick's Athletic Bet now 1xBet
FC Santa Coloma vs Borac Banja Luka prediction Europa Conference League Today, 12:00 Santa Coloma vs Borac prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 17 July 2025 FC Santa Coloma Odds: 1.77 Borac Banja Luka Recommended Melbet
Rabotnicki vs Torpedo Zhodino prediction Europa Conference League Today, 12:00 Rabotnichki vs Torpedo-BelAZ prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 17 July 2025 Rabotnicki Odds: 1.66 Torpedo Zhodino Bet now 1xBet
Pyunik vs Tre Fiori prediction Europa Conference League Today, 12:00 Pyunik vs Tre Fiori prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 17 July 2025 Pyunik Odds: 1.84 Tre Fiori Bet now Mostbet
Paide Linnameeskond vs Bruno's Magpies prediction Europa Conference League Today, 12:30 Paide vs Magpies prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 17, 2025 Paide Linnameeskond Odds: 1.53 Bruno's Magpies Recommended Melbet
Haecken vs Spartak Trnava prediction Europa League Today, 13:00 Häcken vs Spartak Trnava: Can Häcken hold on to their advantage and advance? Haecken Odds: 1.61 Spartak Trnava Bet now Melbet
FK Sileks vs Decic Tuzi prediction Europa Conference League Today, 13:00 Sileks vs Dečić: prediction, H2H, and probable lineups — July 17, 2025 FK Sileks Odds: 1.66 Decic Tuzi Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
BFC Daugavpils 0 - 1 Vllaznia Today, 11:00 Europa Conference League
BFC Daugavpils
0
Vllaznia
1
28’
FC Santa Coloma - : - Borac Banja Luka Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
FC Santa Coloma
-
Borac Banja Luka
-
12:00
Dila Gori - : - Racing FC Union Luxembourg Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Dila Gori
-
Racing FC Union Luxembourg
-
12:00
Flora Tallinn - : - Valur Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Flora Tallinn
-
Valur
-
12:00
Rabotnicki - : - Torpedo Zhodino Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Rabotnicki
-
Torpedo Zhodino
-
12:00
Hegelmann - : - St. Patrick's Athletic Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Hegelmann
-
St. Patrick's Athletic
-
12:00
Pyunik - : - Tre Fiori Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Pyunik
-
Tre Fiori
-
12:00
HJK - : - NSI Runavik Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
HJK
-
NSI Runavik
-
12:00
Ordabasy Shymkent - : - Torpedo Kutaisi Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Ordabasy Shymkent
-
Torpedo Kutaisi
-
12:00
Aktobe - : - Legia Warszawa Today, 12:00 Europa League
Aktobe
-
Legia Warszawa
-
12:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:07 Major scandal in the Premier League! Nottingham Forest accused of violating players' rights Lifestyle Today, 11:01 Yamal shares behind-the-scenes footage from the video shoot about receiving the iconic number 10 jersey Football news Today, 10:45 Official: Noa Lang is a new Napoli player Football news Today, 10:29 Manchester City and Bayern interested in Donnarumma Lifestyle Today, 10:07 Marcus Rashford arrives at Manchester United base in luxurious Rolls-Royce Spectre Football news Today, 09:52 Nearly two thousand football-related arrests made in England Football news Today, 09:51 Sounds like a joke. Barcelona sets a price tag on Ronald Araújo Lifestyle Today, 09:31 Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala become the faces of EA Sports FC 26 cover Football news Today, 09:22 Plan in place! Newcastle considering signing Yoane Wissa Football news Today, 09:16 Galatasaray drops out of the race for ter Stegen
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores