Manchester United vs Leeds United prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 19, 2025

As part of a friendly match, Manchester United will face off against Leeds United. The game is scheduled for Saturday, July 19, with kick-off set for 15:00 Central European Time. I'm suggesting a bet on the game's total goals.

Match preview

After a disappointing previous season, the Red Devils enter the off-season with ambitious goals and a partially revamped squad. The board is placing its trust in Rúben Amorim and is ready to spend big on the transfer market to back their Portuguese manager.

This is evidenced by the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton for almost €75 million. They’ve also brought in Paraguayan prospect Diego León for the future, and Sancho, Rashford, Antony, and Malacia have all returned from loan spells. Given the ongoing transfer rumors, it’s far from certain that this entire group will remain at Old Trafford.

The Mancunians are reportedly interested in Botafogo goalkeeper John Victor, Atalanta defender Scalvini, and Brentford striker Mbeumo. The latter’s move looks particularly close, though landing the Cameroonian will require a hefty fee.

Interestingly, the team hasn't suffered many departures. Only Lindelöf and Eriksen have left, both due to expiring contracts. The core of the squad is largely intact, but with the transfer window still open, a few targeted reinforcements are likely on the way.

Leeds remain a dark horse ahead of the upcoming Premier League season. Right after relegation, the club bounced back with a strong Championship campaign and returned to the top flight with serious ambitions.

The club has received a major financial boost from Red Bull, who acquired a minority stake. The Austrian sponsor’s investment has already increased their transfer market capabilities, and Leeds have been active in signing new players.

Of their significant losses, only Junior Firpo stands out, with his contract expiring. Jack Harrison has returned from his loan at Everton, Lucas Nmecha joined as a free agent, and over €35 million has been spent on Gudmundsson, Bijol, and Bornauw.

Taking all this into account, expectations are high for Leeds in the Premier League, despite the recent struggles of promoted sides. Farke will remain at the helm and continue leading the team, despite rumors linking him with a departure right after their Championship triumph.

Match facts

Manchester United have won just one of their last four official matches.

Leeds are unbeaten in their last ten matches.

Manchester United average 1.5 goals per game, while Leeds average 1.7 goals per game.

Probable lineups

Manchester United : Onana, Maguire, Heven, Dalot, Mazraoui, Dorgu, Fernandes, Mainoo, Ugarte, Diallo, Cunha.

: Onana, Maguire, Heven, Dalot, Mazraoui, Dorgu, Fernandes, Mainoo, Ugarte, Diallo, Cunha. Leeds United: Meslier, Bijol, Ampadu, Bogle, Gudmundsson, Gruev, Tanaka, Aaronson, Bamford, Gnonto, Piru.

H2H

Leeds have not beaten Manchester United since 2010.

Prediction

Manchester United vs Leeds is always an intriguing matchup, even if it’s just a friendly. Both teams are known for their attacking philosophy, and with preseason in full swing, we can expect open, eventful football. Preseason is when managers experiment and try out different player combinations. My recommendation: bet on under 3.5 total goals.