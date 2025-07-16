Rúben Amorim personally overseeing Emiliano Martínez's move to Manchester United

Martínez could become a crucial figure in Amorim's squad.

Details: According to TyC Sports, Manchester United's management is set to push for the transfer of the 32-year-old Aston Villa goalkeeper in the coming days.

Reports indicate that the Red Devils' head coach Rúben Amorim is personally invested in securing the move. Despite strong interest from a number of clubs, Manchester United are considered clear front-runners in the race for the decorated Argentina national team goalkeeper.

Amorim believes that Martínez's experience and leadership will be a huge asset to the team at this stage, and he is genuinely hopeful that the transfer will happen.

Last season, Martínez made 53 appearances for his club, keeping 16 clean sheets.

