Paderborn vs Magdeburg prediction and betting tips on May 10, 2025

On May 10, the Benteler-Arena will host a 2. Bundesliga Round 33 clash between Paderborn and Magdeburg. For this match, I'm offering a bet on goals, cards, and the winner.

Paderborn

Over the past decade, starting from 2014, the team has taken fans on a real rollercoaster ride, delivering plenty of excitement—though not always of the positive kind. There was a maiden appearance in the Bundesliga, and another attempt at the top flight (both times immediately relegated, each time finishing bottom), as well as a couple of years in the third division. However, since 2020 stability has returned: Paderborn have consistently remained in the 2. Bundesliga, usually finishing between sixth and ninth place.

Now, a long-awaited breakthrough seems within reach. But they need to finish at least third, and a recent poor run—with three straight defeats, plus only a home draw against Elversberg—has dented those chances. Still, they did manage to beat Schalke 2-0.

Magdeburg

Last year, the club celebrated the anniversary of its greatest achievement: fifty years ago, they won the Cup Winners' Cup. The club museum also boasts league titles and other trophies, though all from the GDR era. After reunification, like many East German sides, Magdeburg quickly slid down the football pyramid. Their return to at least the 2. Bundesliga saw them finish 14th—not relegated, but nothing to brag about.

But this season, the team has been a pleasant surprise: they've outpaced many rivals and are in contention for promotion. However, while they picked up home wins in April against Kaiserslautern and Jahn Regensburg, they've dropped points on the road—including a heavy 0-5 defeat to Preussen.

Match facts

Paderborn have won twice in their last three rounds

On average, Paderborn score 1.69 goals and concede 1.31 goals per match

Magdeburg have two wins in their last five matches

H2H

Seven of the last eight meetings between these sides—including the last four in a row—have ended in draws. The only exception was in 2022, when Paderborn won 1-0 at home.

Paderborn vs Magdeburg prediction

Bookmakers see the hosts as favorites. Their opponents have struggled away from home, so the smart bet is on the home team to win with a “draw no bet” handicap (odds 1.6).