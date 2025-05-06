RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football 2. Bundesliga Germany Hamburg vs Ulm prediction and betting tips on May 10, 2025

Hamburg vs Ulm prediction and betting tips on May 10, 2025

Vincent West Vincent West Dailysports's expert
Hamburg vs Ulm prediction and betting tips on May 10, 2025 Photo: https://images.sportschau.de/ Author unknown
Prediction on game W1(-1,5)
Odds: 2.05
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On May 10, at the Volksparkstadion, the 33rd round of the German 2. Bundesliga will see Hamburg take on Ulm. For this clash, I’m offering a bet on goals, cards, and the match winner.

Hamburg

This team boasts an impressive and storied history. For years, they prided themselves on being the only club to play in every single Bundesliga 1 season—until, eventually, that run ended. No one expected their absence from the top flight to last this long. In fact, since then, the second-division giants have made it to the promotion playoffs just once (unsuccessfully), and otherwise have consistently finished in what seems a cursed fourth place—just like in 2024.

This season, Hamburg was clearly determined to break out of that vicious cycle. But once again, problems cropped up at the business end of the campaign. Instead of clinching the top spot early, they suffered home defeats to Eintracht Braunschweig and Karlsruher, and managed only a draw away at Schalke. Their breakthrough finally came against Darmstadt: a resounding 4-0 win.

Ulm

Back in 1999, Ulm earned the right to make their Bundesliga 1 debut. However, they were relegated after just one season and subsequently slipped further down the football pyramid. As recently as 2014-2016, they were competing at the fifth tier. But last season, Ulm stormed through the 3. Liga, finishing top and earning promotion!

As expected, the newcomers—who just over a year ago weren’t even in the third division—are finding the fight for survival tough. But it’s far from hopeless: after the spring international break, Ulm put together a string of victories, making their bid to stay up look increasingly realistic. However, they did lose 1-2 to Hannover in the last round.

Match facts

  • Hamburg went three games without a win before the last round
  • On average, Hamburg scores 2.19 goals and concedes 1.25 per match
  • Ulm have won three times in their last six matches

Head-to-head

In the 1999/2000 season, Hamburg and the newly-promoted Ulm traded 2-1 victories. When they finally met again this December, the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Hamburg vs Ulm prediction

Bookmakers are confident the hosts won’t let this one slip. Back Hamburg with a -1.5 goal handicap (odds: 2.05).

Prediction on game W1(-1,5)
Odds: 2.05
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Luqueno vs Godoy Cruz prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 18:00 Sportivo Luqueño vs Godoy Cruz prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Luqueno Odds: 1.6 Godoy Cruz Recommended 1Win
Carabobo FC vs Botafogo RJ prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 18:00 Carabobo vs Botafogo: Can Botafogo clinch a playoff spot in the Copa Libertadores? Carabobo FC Odds: 1.55 Botafogo RJ Bet now 1Win
Nacional Potosi vs Guarani prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 18:00 Nacional Potosi vs Guarani prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Nacional Potosi Odds: 1.7 Guarani Bet now 1xBet
Vitoria vs Defensa y Justicia prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 18:00 Vitoria vs Defensa y Justicia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Vitoria Odds: 1.63 Defensa y Justicia Recommended 22Bet
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers prediction NBA Today, 19:00 Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction and bet for the May 7, 2025 matchup Cleveland Cavaliers Odds: 2 Indiana Pacers Bet now 1xBet
Fortaleza vs Colo Colo prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 20:30 Fortaleza vs Colo-Colo prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Fortaleza Odds: 1.98 Colo Colo Bet now 1xBet
Corinthians vs America de Cali prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 20:30 Corinthians vs América de Cali prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 7 May 2025 Corinthians Odds: 1.6 America de Cali Recommended 22Bet
Boston River vs Independiente prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 20:30 Boston River vs Independiente prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 7, 2025 Boston River Odds: 1.65 Independiente Bet now 1xBet
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors prediction NBA Today, 21:30 Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors: Prediction and bet for the May 7, 2025 game Minnesota Timberwolves Odds: 1.92 Golden State Warriors Bet now Betwinner
San Antonio Bulo Bulo vs Club Atletico Penarol prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 22:00 San Antonio Bulo Bulo vs Peñarol prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 San Antonio Bulo Bulo Odds: 1.82 Club Atletico Penarol Recommended 22Bet
FBC Melgar vs Lanus prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 22:00 Melgar vs Lanús prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 FBC Melgar Odds: 1.65 Lanus Bet now MegaPari
Sara Errani vs Naomi Osaka prediction WTA Rome Masters 07 may 2025, 05:00 Sara Errani vs Naomi Osaka prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2025 Sara Errani Odds: 1.84 Naomi Osaka Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
Inter 1 - 0 Barcelona Today, 15:00 Champions League
Inter
1
Barcelona
0
28’
Bucaramanga - : - Racing Club Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Bucaramanga
-
Racing Club
-
18:00
Carabobo FC - : - Botafogo RJ Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Carabobo FC
-
Botafogo RJ
-
18:00
Alianza Lima - : - Sao Paulo Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Alianza Lima
-
Sao Paulo
-
18:00
Fortaleza - : - Colo Colo Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Fortaleza
-
Colo Colo
-
20:30
San Antonio Bulo Bulo - : - Club Atletico Penarol Today, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
San Antonio Bulo Bulo
-
Club Atletico Penarol
-
22:00
Mamelodi Sundowns - : - Chippa United 07 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Mamelodi Sundowns
-
Chippa United
-
13:30
Paris Saint-Germain - : - Arsenal 07 may 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain
-
Arsenal
-
15:00
Deportivo Tachira - : - LDU de Quito 07 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Deportivo Tachira
-
LDU de Quito
-
18:00
Bahia - : - Nacional 07 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Bahia
-
Nacional
-
18:00
Latest News
Motorsport News Today, 15:24 Breaking! Legendary Flavio Briatore returns to F1, ready to give Colapinto a new chance Football news Today, 14:50 Urgent! The date when Carlo Ancelotti will leave Real Madrid has been revealed Football news Today, 14:25 UEFA Champions League Final 2025: Venue, date and potential participants Football news Today, 14:23 Pyramids FC is positioning itself among the continent's top players: How will history be made? Football news Today, 13:54 Lewandowski left out of Barcelona starting lineup Football news Today, 13:29 The hopes are burning: How Orlando Pirates can beat Kaizer Chiefs in Nedbank cup final! Football news Today, 13:18 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations 2025. Fixtures, results, and standings Football news Today, 12:57 Feeling right at home. Barcelona fans put on an incredible show in Milan Football news Today, 12:34 PSG vs Arsenal: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - May 7, 2025 Basketball news Today, 12:08 NBA 2024/25: schedule, results and playoff bracket
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores