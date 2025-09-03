RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Friendly International Predictions Norway vs Finland: Who will be better prepared for the World Cup qualifier?

Norway vs Finland: Who will be better prepared for the World Cup qualifier?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Norway vs Finland prediction Photo: https://x.com/nff_landslag
Review H2H Prediction
In a friendly match set for Thursday, September 4, the Norwegian national team will face off against Finland. Kick-off is at 18:00 CET. Here’s my betting tip for this clash.

Norway vs Finland: Match preview

Norway has kicked off the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in spectacular fashion. The team now has a great shot at making it to the big stage. In the opening round, the Norwegians thrashed Moldova 5-0, then defeated Israel 4-2 and Estonia 1-0. The key moment came against Italy, where Norway delivered a commanding 3-0 home victory. That loss essentially cost Luciano Spalletti his job. Norway has a perfect 12 points from four games, topping the group with a six-point cushion over their closest rival. There are still four qualifying matches left, with the final round once again against Italy. However, Norway could secure first place and a World Cup berth even before that decisive fixture.

Finland has been less consistent in their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign. The Finns edged out Malta 1-0 and Poland 2-1, but stumbled against Lithuania in a 2-2 draw, then suffered a 0-2 home loss to the Netherlands. Despite this, Finland currently leads their group. The margin, however, is razor-thin: just one point separates them from both the Netherlands and Poland. With four matches to go, the Finns need to win or at least avoid dropping points against direct rivals.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Norway has won six consecutive matches.
  • The Norwegians have kept four clean sheets in their last five fixtures.
  • Finland has lost just one of their last four matches.
  • The previous meeting between Finland and Norway ended in a draw.

Probable lineups

  • Norway: Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Wolf; Odegaard, Berge, Thorsby; Sorloth, Haaland, Nusa
  • Finland: Hradecky; Peltola, Hoskonen, Tenho; Jensen, Kairinen, Kamara, Uronen; Lod, Pohjanpalo, Antman

Prediction

This is a friendly ahead of the World Cup qualifiers, so both teams are unlikely to go all out. Still, Norway look like clear favorites on home soil and I expect them to claim the win. My bet: Norway individual total over 2 goals at odds of 1.9.

