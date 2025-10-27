Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.65 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On October 29, 2025, the Allianz Riviera in Nice will host the 10th round of the French championship, featuring a high-stakes clash between Nice and Lille.

See also: Angers vs Lorient prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 26, 2025

Key match facts and head-to-head history:

Nice have won just 1 of their last 7 matches.

Lille have claimed victory in 3 of their last 7 games.

Head-to-head stats over the last 5 encounters:

Nice - 1 win, draws - 3, Lille - 1 win.

Nice - 1 win, draws - 3, Lille - 1 win. In 4 of the last 5 meetings, both teams found the net.

Lille have scored 16 goals in 10 Ligue 1 matches.

Nice have netted 12 goals in 10 Ligue 1 games, but have conceded 14.

Match preview:

This promises to be a fiercely contested fixture: both sides are neck-and-neck in the standings and in the hunt for European spots, though their playing styles differ.

Nice are built on defensive solidity and pragmatic football. The team is confident at the back but struggles to convert their chances. On home turf, the "Eaglets" try to dictate play, yet often settle for draws.

Lille, on the other hand, appear a touch more stable and assured. Les Dogues offer a balanced approach, controlling possession and threatening on the counter. Their main attacking weapon remains Jonathan David, a player capable of changing the game single-handedly, while their defense ranks among the most reliable in the league.

Recent head-to-heads have been tight affairs—most have ended either in draws or with the narrowest of margins. So, another cautious, tactically charged battle is on the cards, where the opening goal could prove decisive.

Probable lineups:

Nice: Diouf, Bard, Bah, Oppong, Abdi, Samed, Louchet, Boga, Sanson, Carlos, Cho.

Diouf, Bard, Bah, Oppong, Abdi, Samed, Louchet, Boga, Sanson, Carlos, Cho. Lille: Ozer, Meunier, Mbemba, Mandi, Perraud, Andre, Bouaddi, Correia, Haraldsson, Fernandez, Igamane.

Match prediction:

The upcoming showdown between Nice and Lille promises to be tense and action-packed. Both squads boast potent attacking lines, ready to capitalize on any defensive lapse.

Nice, buoyed by the home crowd, tend to play more aggressively—pressing high and attacking down the flanks. However, their defense has been shaky this season: clean sheets have been rare, even at home.

Lille, in contrast, are well-balanced and lethal on the break. Their frontmen constantly threaten opposing defenses, and their high attacking line creates space for both themselves and their rivals.

Given the current form of both teams and the head-to-head record (in four of the last five meetings both sides have scored), the 'both teams to score' scenario looks the most likely.

My prediction: Both teams to score – Yes.