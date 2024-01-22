RU RU NG NG KE KE
Main Predictions Napoli vs Inter prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024

Napoli vs Inter prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024

Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports expert
SSC Napoli vs Inter prediction
SSC Napoli SSC Napoli
Italian Super Cup Today, 14:00 SSC Napoli - Inter
-
- : -
Italy, Riyadh, Al-Awwal Park
Inter Inter
Review Н2Н Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Dailysports presents you a prediction for the final match of the Italian Super Cup, in which Napoli and Inter Milan will meet. The match will take place on Monday, 22 January, and will kick off at 20:00 CET.

Napoli

The Italian Super Cup 2024 was held for the first time in history in a new format, when four teams took part in the tournament and the participants still had semi-finals before the decisive meeting for the trophy. In the previous round, the Partenopei faced Fiorentina, who they were able to defeat even too easily - 3-0. For the reigning champions, it was the first win with a 3+ goal difference since last September.

Napoli's history this season has been a prime example that the status of national champion does not confer any additional preferential treatment. Since winning the Scudetto in the spring of 2023, the club has lost several important players, is without a head coach and is currently only ninth in Serie A.

Inter

The story goes that Napoli's closest rival for the Italian Super Cup, Inter, can knock Napoli off the champion's throne. The club from Milan showed one of the most stable games in the first half of the current season and deservedly took the first place in the table. Right now, Juventus have taken away the leading position from Inter, but the Old Lady have one match more and only one point advantage. So the fate of the championship title is still in the hands of Simone Inzaghi's team.

It is worth remembering that Inter is a classic example of a cup team. In the last three years, no one in Italy has won the Cup or the Super Cup of the country except Inter, who have taken the last two trophies in each of the tournaments.

Interesting facts and history of head-to-head meetings

  • The final for the Italian Super Cup is stacked with one match. So the winner of the trophy will be known on Monday.
  • In the semi-finals, Napoli and Inter scored resounding 3-0 victories: the Neapolitans were stronger than Fiorentina, and the Nerazzurri - than Lazio.
  • Inter can become only the second club in the history of the Italian Super Cup to win the trophy three times in a row. From 1992 to 1994, the same achievement was conquered by Milan.
  • Napoli have conceded in 9 consecutive matches from Inter.

Prediction for the match Inter - Napoli

As mentioned above, Inter is an expert in matches when there is a knockout stage. In the final of the Italian Super Cup, we should be convinced of this once again.

