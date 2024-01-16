RU RU NG NG
Napoli vs Fiorentina prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 by Kenley Ward

Napoli vs Fiorentina prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 by Kenley Ward

Kenley Ward
SSC Napoli vs Fiorentina prediction
SSC Napoli SSC Napoli
Italian Super Cup 18 jan 2024, 14:00 SSC Napoli - Fiorentina
-
- : -
Italy, Riyadh, Al-Awwal Park
Fiorentina Fiorentina
Review Н2Н Tournament grid Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.8

Already on January 18, the semi-final match of the Italian Super Cup will take place, in which Napoli and Fiorentina will meet. The current national champions are having a terrible season for themselves and have virtually lost their chance to defend the title.

Napoli

In the last round of the championship they beat Salernitana with a score of 2:1 and even in this game they did not look very convincing. Now they will face a more formidable opponent who will not forgive mistakes.

In the last five matches in all tournaments, the Neapolitans gained only one victory and three defeats. It is interesting that the team plays very weakly in attack, scoring only two goals in five matches, and they were scored in one meeting.

Overall, Napoli have serious problems, but they will try to cling to at least one trophy in the new season.

Fiorentina

In the last round of the Italian championship, the Violets played Udinese and the meeting ended with a score of 2:2. The team was losing during the match, but was able to snatch a draw before the final whistle.

In the Italian Championship, Fiorentina takes fourth place and this can be considered a great success for the team, considering the performance of previous years.

In the last five matches in all tournaments, the Violets achieved three wins and one defeat, scoring only four goals against their opponents.

History of the confrontation

In the first round match of the Italian Championship, the Violets beat Napoli away and now the Neapolitans have a chance to take revenge.

Prediction for the match Napoli - Fiorentina

In this game I expect a lot of attacks and dangerous moments. The home team have nothing to lose and will obviously play open football. I'll bet that both teams will score.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.8

