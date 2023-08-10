RU RU
Nantes vs Toulouse predictions and betting tips on August 13, 2023

Ligue 1 France 13 aug 2023, 09:00 Nantes - Toulouse
France, Nantes, Stade de la Beaujoire
On August 13, Stade de la Beaujoire (Nantes) will host the match of the 1st round of French Ligue 1, in which Nantes will compete with Toulouse. The battle will start at 15:00 CET.

Nantes


The club, even taking into account its glorious history and considerable popularity, has not been impressive in recent years. It won the Coupe de France in the previous year, but it was the first trophy in a couple of decades. Moreover, “the Canaries” managed to reach the final of the tournament last spring, simultaneously playing in the Europa League, where they lost to Juventus in a decent fight only in the play-offs (there happened a 1-1 draw in Turin and only then the team lost the home battle against the Italian giant – 0-3). Firstly, the team lost the decisive cup match that time, by the way, that was a struggle with Toulouse, and secondly, the club finished only in the 16th place in the championship. As a result, the president and the owner, Waldemar Kita, decided to entrust his brainchild to Pierre Aristouy, a trainee of “the Green and Yellows” in the past, who did not particularly reveal himself as a football player, and has worked in the club structure as a double and youth team coach since 2017. It is reasonable to mention that low transfer activity is pretty confusing. Mohamed and Delort have played here before, the management just bought their contracts. The club signed up only free agents and rented players.

Toulouse


The team has every reason to be satisfied with the results of the previous season. Firstly, having returned to the Ligue 1 from the 1st place in the second division, it confidently staked out the so-called “registration permit”, gaining 48 points – the higher mentioned result was enough to take the 13th place in the final table. Secondly, “Le Téfécé”, taking the cup of the country, finally got to the first full-fledged trophy in its history. As a result, now, the “second year” in the Primera, which is often difficult for ex-newcomers, will also be associated with the need to play in the Europa League. That must be performed despite the fact that, for various reasons, Dejaegere, van den Boomen, Rafael and Spierings, the players of the main line-up, have left the club. However, there are many newcomers: Ibrahim Sissoko, Yepes, Schmidt, Magri and two Spanish footballers, Alex Dominguez and Cesar Gelabert.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Nantes took 4 points in 2 matches against Toulouse in the previous season. Still, what’s the point if it was a 5-1 score in favour of “Le Téfécé” in the cup final?

Predictions


Bookmakers believe a little more in the revenge of “the Canaries”. One way or another, it definitely shouldn’t be boring, we bet on “total: over 2.5” (odd: 1.93).

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports expert
