Midtjylland vs Fredrikstad prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 14, 2025

Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
FC Midtjylland vs Fredrikstad prediction Photo: x.com/fcmidtjylland/ Author unknownn
FC Midtjylland
14 aug 2025, 12:00
- : -
International, Herning, MCH Arena
Fredrikstad
Fredrikstad Fredrikstad Schedule Fredrikstad Transfers
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
In the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League, Midtjylland will face Fredrikstad. The match is set to take place in Denmark on Thursday, August 14, with kick-off scheduled for 18:00 Central European Time. I'm offering a bet on the goal-scoring potential in this clash.

Match preview

Midtjylland has long established itself as one of Denmark's top clubs, with regular appearances in European competitions—a clear sign of the team's high level and ambition. The club is renowned for its tactical organization, particularly in defense, where discipline and cohesion are hallmarks of their game.

When playing at home, Midtjylland typically starts aggressively, using their home advantage to put immediate pressure on opponents. However, despite these strengths, the team sometimes falters on set pieces and counterattacks, which can become a weak spot in tense encounters.

Their European campaign began with a battle against Scotland's Hibernian. Both legs ended in draws, but a goal in extra time from new Brazilian signing Brumado Junior secured Midtjylland's place in the next round.

In the new Superliga season, the team opened with a confident win over SønderjyskE, but then dropped points against Aarhus and Fredericia. Notably, Wolves' striker Fransulino has already netted seven goals in six matches. Unsurprisingly, top European clubs are already showing interest in him.

Fredrikstad is an ambitious Norwegian club that has been making significant progress in recent seasons, becoming a notable force in their national league. Last season, the team returned to the top division after relegation in 2012 and immediately managed to secure mid-table status.

Fredrikstad capped off a stellar season with a strong sixth-place finish, also lifting the national cup for the first time since 2006. Thanks to this achievement, the club returned to European competition after a long absence, where they instantly faced a tough opponent in Midtjylland.

Fredrikstad's tactical approach is often built around cautious football, focusing on solid defense and rapid counterattacks. While the current squad doesn't yet have the same level of international experience as their Danish rivals, their desire to prove themselves and show resilience gives them confidence on the pitch.

A defeat in the first leg has all but ended their ambitions in Europe this season. Domestically, their campaign hasn't been stellar either—only seventh place at the season's halfway mark.

Match facts

  • Midtjylland are unbeaten in their last 12 matches.
  • The Danes have both scored and conceded in their last six home games.
  • Fredrikstad have won only one of their last five matches.
  • The Norwegians are winless in their last six away fixtures.
  • Midtjylland averages 2.1 goals per game at home, while Fredrikstad averages 1.2 goals per game on the road.

Probable lineups

  • Midtjylland: Olafsson, Paulinho, Gabriel, Lee, Sørensen, Bravo, Sørensen, Gogorza, Osorio, Brumado Junior, Fransulino.
  • Fredrikstad: Borsheim, Fredriksen, Rafn, Voledzi, Sørlokk, Owusu, Metcalfe, Eid, Molde, Holten, Skogvold.

H2H

The first leg in Norway ended with a 3-1 win for Midtjylland.

Prediction

I expect this to be a high-scoring match, with the likely advantage going to the hosts. Anticipate a tense battle and goals from both sides, given their attacking firepower and sometimes shaky defending. My recommendation is to bet on over 2.5 total goals.

