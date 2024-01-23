RU RU NG NG KE KE
Main Predictions Melbourne City vs Adelaide United prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024

Melbourne City vs Adelaide United prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Melbourne City FC vs Adelaide United prediction
Melbourne City FC Melbourne City FC
A-League Men Australia 25 jan 2024, 03:45 Melbourne City FC - Adelaide United
-
- : -
Australia, Melbourne, AAMI Park
Adelaide United Adelaide United
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Adelaide United wont lose

Odds: 1.97
Odds: 1.97

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the 14th round of the Australian Championship, Melbourne City will play host to Adelaide United. The match forecast for this encounter has been meticulously crafted by the analysts at DailySports.

Melbourne City

Melbourne City currently occupies the eighth position in the tournament table of the Australian Championship. In the previous round, they succumbed to Central Coast Mariners with a scoreline of 1-2, following an earlier defeat against Sydney Wanderers by a narrow margin of 0-1. Prior to these setbacks, Aurelio Vidmar's team enjoyed a streak of six matches without facing defeat.

Adelaide United

Adelaide, boasting an identical tally of 18 points as Melbourne City, secures the seventh spot due to a superior goal difference. In the preceding round, they triumphed over Sydney in a captivating match with a scoreline of 4-3. Adelaide remains undefeated in their last three encounters, last tasting defeat on December 30 in a match against Melbourne Victory (0-2).

Interisting about the Match and Head-to-Head History

In the second round of this season, Adelaide dominated Melbourne City with an impressive 6-0 victory.

The last time Melbourne City secured a victory over Adelaide in regular time was back in May 2021.

In 43 encounters, Adelaide has secured victory 17 times, Melbourne has triumphed 13 times, and the match has ended in a draw on 13 occasions.

Match prediction for Melbourne City vs. Adelaide United

Adelaide is currently in splendid form and should aim to secure at least one point on Melbourne's turf.







