Marta Kostyuk vs Elena Rybakina prediction and betting tips - August 5, 2025

Marta Kostyuk vs Elena Rybakina prediction and betting tips - August 5, 2025

Manuel Chávez
Marta Kostyuk vs Elena Rybakina prediction Photo: https://sports24.kz/ Author unknown
Marta Kostyuk Marta Kostyuk
Canadian Open Today, 18:00
Montreal, Uniprix Stadium
Elena Rybakina Elena Rybakina
Prediction on game Total over 2,5
Odds: 1.55
The prestigious tennis tournament in Montreal is in full swing, and in the quarterfinals, Marta Kostyuk will take on Elena Rybakina. Here’s my take on the best bet for this upcoming clash.

Marta Kostyuk

The Ukrainian tennis player is having an underwhelming season, having slipped nine spots in the rankings to currently sit at No. 28. Kostyuk possesses stamina, technique, and grit, but she doesn’t always maximize her potential.

Heading into this tournament, she was on a six-match losing streak, so her form was in question. But in Montreal, Kostyuk has rediscovered her confidence, racking up three wins against solid opponents. She started from the second round, where she defeated the well-known and experienced Marketa Vondrousova—2:6, 6:3, 6:2. In the next round, she overcame Australia’s Daria Kasatkina—3:6, 6:3, 7:6. Kostyuk’s most recent victory came against American McCartney Kessler—5:7, 6:3, 6:3.

Elena Rybakina

Representing Kazakhstan, Rybakina is ranked sixth in the world, though she started the season in this same position and clearly wants more. The 2025 campaign has been inconsistent for Rybakina, plagued by injuries and a lack of stability. She still has her trademark power, but her return game hasn’t been impressive, and she’s prone to unforced errors at crucial moments.

In Montreal, Rybakina kicked things off with a win over American Hailey Baptiste—6:4, 6:3, then saw off Romanian Jacqueline Cristian—6:0, 7:6. Her toughest match came against Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska, but she pulled through—5:7, 6:2, 7:5.

Match facts

  • Kostyuk has played 22 hard-court matches this season, winning 13 of them.

  • Rybakina has won 20 out of 28 hard-court matches this season.

  • Bookmakers are offering the following odds for this match: P1 – 3.47, P2 – 1.3.

Head-to-head

These players have met four times, with the head-to-head tied at 2-2. On hard courts, the Ukrainian leads 2-1. Their last meeting was in last year’s Stuttgart final, where Rybakina won in straight sets.

Prediction

Rybakina is the clear favorite in this encounter—she’s more powerful and more experienced. But Kostyuk has the tools to be a tricky opponent. While I expect a competitive match, I don’t believe it will go the distance. My pick is under 2.5 sets in this one.

Prediction on game Total over 2,5
Odds: 1.55
Latest News
