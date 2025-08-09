Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.56 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On August 11, 2025, the MLS regular season will feature a showdown between Los Angeles Galaxy and Seattle Sounders. Kick-off is scheduled for 04:00 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at a bet on the teams' scoring potential in this clash.

Los Angeles Galaxy

Last season's MLS champions, Los Angeles Galaxy, are facing significant challenges this year. After 24 matches, the team sits at the bottom of the table with just 16 points. The start of the campaign was disastrous—Galaxy went on a 15-match winless streak. However, things have started to stabilize recently: in their last eight fixtures, the team has lost only once.

Their recent games have been on the international stage. In the Leagues Cup, LA Galaxy played three matches and delivered confident performances. They cruised past Santos Laguna 4-0, thrashed Club Tijuana 5-2, and drew 1-1 with Cruz Azul, which saw them advance to the tournament quarterfinals, where they will face Pachuca in two weeks.

When it comes to home meetings with Seattle Sounders, Galaxy hold a slight edge. Over the last five games at home, they've claimed three victories, drawn once, and suffered just one defeat. Notably, LA Galaxy have beaten Seattle in each of their last three home encounters.

Seattle Sounders

Seattle Sounders, last season's MLS semifinalists, have continued their impressive form this campaign. They currently sit fourth in the Western Conference with 38 points, trailing leaders San Diego by eight. Like their rivals, Seattle also competed in the Leagues Cup and maintained a perfect record: they demolished Cruz Azul 7-0, defeated Santos Laguna 2-1, and edged Club Tijuana 2-1. As a result, the Sounders topped their group and advanced to the quarterfinals, where they will face Puebla.

Seattle are in excellent shape—over their last nine matches, they've remained unbeaten, with six wins and three draws. Games involving the Sounders are a treat for fans, featuring plenty of goals: in seven of their last eight matches, three or more goals have been scored, and in seven of their last eight, both teams have found the net.

Head-to-head against Los Angeles Galaxy has been closely contested. In their last 10 meetings, Seattle have won four times, Galaxy three, and three matches have ended in draws. Both teams scored in seven of those 10 encounters.

Probable lineups

Los Angeles Galaxy: Michovich, Yamane, Garces, Zanka, Aude, Rois, Cerrillo, Fagundez, Gabriel Pec, Mateus Nascimento, Paintsil.

Michovich, Yamane, Garces, Zanka, Aude, Rois, Cerrillo, Fagundez, Gabriel Pec, Mateus Nascimento, Paintsil. Seattle Sounders: Thomas, Roldan, Regen, Gomez, Baker-Whiting, Roldan, Vargas, Ferreira, Rusnak, De La Vega, Musovski.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

Los Angeles Galaxy are unbeaten in 7 of their last 8 matches.

6 of the last 7 Galaxy matches have seen over 2.5 goals.

Both teams have scored in 5 of Galaxy's last 6 games.

Seattle Sounders have won 4 of their last 5 games.

Each of Seattle's last 7 matches has seen over 2.5 goals.

Both teams have scored in 7 of Seattle's last 8 matches.

LA Galaxy have won 3 of their last 4 home head-to-head games.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders prediction

This promises to be an exciting, high-scoring contest between two in-form sides. Los Angeles Galaxy are gradually overcoming their slump and showing solid play, especially at home against Seattle in recent years. The Sounders are riding a great run and look poised to extend their positive streak. Given both teams' attacking styles and a rich history of goal-filled encounters, expect a vibrant match with goals at both ends. My pick for this game is over 2.5 total goals at odds of 1.56.