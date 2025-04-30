Lincoln City vs Wrexham prediction and betting tips on May 3, 2025

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.71 Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122 4.30 Bet now

On May 3rd, the "LNER Stadium" will host the 46th round of England's League One, featuring a clash between Lincoln City and Wrexham. For this match, I'm offering a bet on goals / cards / winner.

Lincoln City

The team experienced a sharp decline in the previous decade, dropping down to the Conference, the fifth tier of English football. And it took them quite some time to climb back up. On the flip side, their resurgence was just as rapid. In 2021, they reached the playoffs for a chance to return to the Championship but fell short. Last spring, they narrowly missed out on the playoff spots again, finishing seventh.

Currently, the club has settled into mid-table obscurity and has long since lost any real motivation in the standings. However, this spring, the players showed decent form, stringing together an unbeaten run. But after a victory over Bolton, they suffered a defeat to Stockport in the last round.

Wrexham

The club has already pulled off an incredible run, earning back-to-back promotions in 2023 and 2024. The current owners, Reynolds and McElhenney, who masterminded this surge, have made it clear that they're not content with just playing in League One. They've openly stated their goal is to power through this division as well.

Overall, the team has had a solid campaign, consistently staying among the leaders. However, the final stretch saw a few slip-ups, albeit mostly in the form of draws—but their rivals didn't always capitalize either. Victories over Blackpool and Charlton secured them second place with games to spare.

Match facts

Lincoln City went unbeaten five matches in a row before the last round

On average, Lincoln City scores 1.42 goals and concedes 1.2 goals per match

Wrexham have won their last two games

H2H

In 2016, at the National League level, Lincoln City beat Wrexham twice. But in November, the Welsh side edged a narrow 1-0 win at home.

Lincoln City vs Wrexham prediction

The bookmakers are right to rate the chances as even—neither side has anything left to play for in the league. In such circumstances, we can expect entertaining football, so let's back both teams to score (odds – 1.71).