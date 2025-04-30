Bolton Wanderers vs Stevenage prediction and betting tips on May 3, 2025

Prediction on game Total under 2,5 Odds: 1.82 Betwinner Bonus Code DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied 4.75 Bet now

On May 3, the 46th round of England's League One will see Bolton Wanderers host Stevenage at the Reebok Stadium. For this match, I'm recommending a bet on goals, cards, or the outright winner.

Bolton Wanderers

The club boasts a rich history, especially in cup competitions. Their last truly bright spell came when Big Sam Allardyce built a formidable squad that even challenged for spots in European tournaments. But that era ended with a change in ownership, and the team gradually slipped down to the fourth tier. After clawing their way back to League One, they narrowly missed out on promotion last spring—finishing third in the regular season but falling short in the playoffs.

There were hopes of improvement in the new campaign. However, this time around, the best the club could manage was to cling to a top-six spot for another shot at the play-offs. When it mattered most in the spring, a string of defeats derailed their momentum. They lost to Lincoln City among others, but at least managed a draw against Peterborough United.

Stevenage

In recent decades, Stevenage spent plenty of time languishing in the Conference, the fifth tier of English football, only occasionally making it up to League One. Two seasons ago, they finally earned promotion again and finished ninth in League One in the spring of 2023.

This season, the team has slipped down the table but not enough to be in real danger of dropping back to League Two. Arguably, the lack of motivation has seen them lose more frequently in recent rounds. They beat Bristol Rovers but then fell to Birmingham and had to settle for a draw with Rotherham.

Match facts

Bolton Wanderers have lost three matches in a row

On average, Bolton scores 1.47 goals and concedes 1.53 goals per game

Stevenage have lost one of their last three matches

Head-to-head

There have only been five meetings between these sides. Stevenage managed a draw just once, last spring, losing the other encounters.

Bolton Wanderers vs Stevenage prediction

Bookmakers have the hosts as favorites, but it seems both teams have little left to play for. Expect under 2.5 goals here (odds: 1.82).