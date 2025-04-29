Malaga vs Granada prediction and betting tips on May 3, 2025

Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.72 Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122 4.30 Bet now

On May 3, "La Rosaleda" will host the 38th round match of the Spanish Segunda, where "Malaga" will face "Granada". I suggest betting on goals/cards/winner for this match.

"Malaga"

The team, after the influx of Middle Eastern money, seemed to follow the path of other projects with similar financial backgrounds, from "Manchester City" to PSG. However, their successes, while bright (how dramatically the Spaniards were eliminated in the Champions League quarter-finals by Klopp's Borussia Dortmund!), were short-lived. Ultimately, it ended with relegation to the third division, although they didn't get stuck there.

Returning to the Segunda, the club clearly plans to establish itself at this level. Everything seemed to be moving towards calmly achieving at least this goal. But in the spring, the newcomer somehow relaxed too early, losing three times in a row and only managing a draw with "Eibar". They squeezed out a win against "Castellon" - of course, 1-0.

"Granada"

Since the beginning of the last decade, the club has spent most of its time at the Primera level. However, with an increasingly shorter duration. First, they stayed for six consecutive years, then three (but with a seventh place finish and a debut in the Europa League). After promotion in 2023, they faced immediate relegation, finishing in last, twentieth place.

It seemed that Sandoval's charges had nothing special in store and would have to spend some time in the Segunda. But at the right moment, in the spring, they managed to improve, and in April a series of victories allowed them to reach the top-6. However, they only managed a 1-1 draw with "Elche".

Match facts

"Malaga" lost five of their last eight matches

On average, "Malaga" scores 1 goal and concedes 1.08 goals per match

"Granada" won five of their last eight encounters

H2H

"Granada" has not lost in the last six official head-to-head meetings. But in September, they settled for a 2-2 draw at home.

Malaga vs Granada Prediction

The bookmakers have more faith in the success of the motivated visitors. We bet on them to win away with a "zero" handicap (odds - 1.72).