RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Segunda Division Spain Malaga vs Granada prediction and betting tips on May 3, 2025

Malaga vs Granada prediction and betting tips on May 3, 2025

Vincent West Vincent West Dailysports's expert
Malaga vs Granada prediction Photo: https://statics-maker.llt-services.com/ Author unknown
Malaga Malaga
Segunda Division Spain 03 may 2025, 12:30 Malaga - Granada
-
- : -
Spain, Malaga, Estadio La Rosaleda
Granada Granada
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.72

Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122
22Bet 4.30
Bet now

On May 3, "La Rosaleda" will host the 38th round match of the Spanish Segunda, where "Malaga" will face "Granada". I suggest betting on goals/cards/winner for this match.

"Malaga"

The team, after the influx of Middle Eastern money, seemed to follow the path of other projects with similar financial backgrounds, from "Manchester City" to PSG. However, their successes, while bright (how dramatically the Spaniards were eliminated in the Champions League quarter-finals by Klopp's Borussia Dortmund!), were short-lived. Ultimately, it ended with relegation to the third division, although they didn't get stuck there.

Returning to the Segunda, the club clearly plans to establish itself at this level. Everything seemed to be moving towards calmly achieving at least this goal. But in the spring, the newcomer somehow relaxed too early, losing three times in a row and only managing a draw with "Eibar". They squeezed out a win against "Castellon" - of course, 1-0.

"Granada"

Since the beginning of the last decade, the club has spent most of its time at the Primera level. However, with an increasingly shorter duration. First, they stayed for six consecutive years, then three (but with a seventh place finish and a debut in the Europa League). After promotion in 2023, they faced immediate relegation, finishing in last, twentieth place.

It seemed that Sandoval's charges had nothing special in store and would have to spend some time in the Segunda. But at the right moment, in the spring, they managed to improve, and in April a series of victories allowed them to reach the top-6. However, they only managed a 1-1 draw with "Elche".

Match facts

  • "Malaga" lost five of their last eight matches
  • On average, "Malaga" scores 1 goal and concedes 1.08 goals per match
  • "Granada" won five of their last eight encounters

H2H

"Granada" has not lost in the last six official head-to-head meetings. But in September, they settled for a 2-2 draw at home.

Malaga vs Granada Prediction

The bookmakers have more faith in the success of the motivated visitors. We bet on them to win away with a "zero" handicap (odds - 1.72).

Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.72

Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122
22Bet 4.30
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction NBA Today, 18:00 Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction and bet for the April 30, 2025 game Indiana Pacers Odds: 1.74 Milwaukee Bucks Recommended 1Win
Club Atletico Platense vs Talleres prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 18:00 Platense vs Talleres Cordoba prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 30, 2025 Club Atletico Platense Odds: 1.75 Talleres Bet now Melbet
Newell's Old Boys vs Huracan prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 18:00 Newell's Old Boys vs Atletico Huracan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 30, 2025 Newell's Old Boys Odds: 2.05 Huracan Bet now 1xBet
New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons prediction NBA Today, 19:30 New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons prediction and bet for the April 30, 2025 game New York Knicks Odds: 1.76 Detroit Pistons Recommended 1xBet
Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Clippers prediction NBA Today, 22:00 Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Clippers prediction and H2H — April 30, 2025 Denver Nuggets Odds: 1.55 Los Angeles Clippers Bet now 22Bet
Haras El Hodoud vs Pyramids FC prediction Premier League Egypt 30 apr 2025, 10:00 Haras El Hodood vs Pyramids prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 30, 2025 Haras El Hodoud Odds: 1.84 Pyramids FC Bet now 1xBet
Petrojet vs Al Ahly SC prediction Premier League Egypt 30 apr 2025, 13:00 Petrojet vs Al Ahly: Can Al Ahly close in on the league leader? Petrojet Odds: 1.43 Al Ahly SC Recommended 1Win
Barcelona vs Monaco prediction EuroLeague 30 apr 2025, 13:00 Barcelona vs Monaco: Prediction and bet for the match on April 30, 2025 Barcelona Odds: 1.78 Monaco Bet now 1xBet
Stellenbosch vs Chippa United prediction South African Betway Premiership 30 apr 2025, 13:30 Stellenbosch vs Chippa United: Can Stellenbosch match the third team in the championship? Stellenbosch Odds: 1.71 Chippa United Bet now 1Win
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Richards Bay prediction South African Betway Premiership 30 apr 2025, 13:30 Mamelodi Sundowns vs Richards Bay prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 30, 2025 Mamelodi Sundowns Odds: 1.75 Richards Bay Recommended 1xBet
Anadolu Efes vs Panathinaikos prediction EuroLeague 30 apr 2025, 13:45 Anadolu Efes vs Panathinaikos: Prediction and bet for the match on April 30, 2025 Anadolu Efes Odds: 2.02 Panathinaikos Bet now 22Bet
Barcelona vs Inter prediction Champions League 30 apr 2025, 15:00 Barcelona vs Inter: Which team can gain the upper hand in the first match? Barcelona Odds: 1.61 Inter Bet now 1Win
Upcoming matches
All
Arsenal 0 - 1 Paris Saint-Germain Today, 15:00 Champions League
Arsenal
0
Paris Saint-Germain
1
62’
Club Atletico Platense - : - Talleres Today, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Club Atletico Platense
-
Talleres
-
18:00
Newell's Old Boys - : - Huracan Today, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Newell's Old Boys
-
Huracan
-
18:00
Stellenbosch - : - Chippa United 30 apr 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Stellenbosch
-
Chippa United
-
13:30
Mamelodi Sundowns - : - Richards Bay 30 apr 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Mamelodi Sundowns
-
Richards Bay
-
13:30
Orlando Pirates - : - Sekhukhune United 30 apr 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Orlando Pirates
-
Sekhukhune United
-
13:30
Barcelona - : - Inter 30 apr 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Barcelona
-
Inter
-
15:00
Atletico Tucuman - : - Independiente 30 apr 2025, 20:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Atletico Tucuman
-
Independiente
-
20:00
Nottingham Forest - : - Brentford 01 may 2025, 14:30 English Premier League
Nottingham Forest
-
Brentford
-
14:30
Djurgaarden - : - Chelsea 01 may 2025, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Djurgaarden
-
Chelsea
-
15:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:02 Dembele is one goal away from surpassing Mbappe's historic PSG record Tennis news Today, 15:49 Djokovic withdraws from major tournament in Italy amid retirement rumors Football news Today, 15:38 Was there a penalty? Timber held Kvaratskhelia in Arsenal's box Football news Today, 15:32 Declan Rice's last-minute words to Arsenal teammates revealed before PSG clash Football news Today, 15:24 Antonio Rüdiger's suspension for referee aggression revealed Football news Today, 15:10 Arsenal prodigy Lewis-Skelly sets unique record in UEFA Champions League semi-final Football news Today, 14:58 On the eve of the match. Arsenal fans put on a flare show on the streets of London Football news Today, 14:45 Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United: Kick-off time, How to Watch, Live stream - May 1, 2025 Football news Today, 14:17 Cody Gakpo may face punishment from the Football Association. What's the issue? Football news Today, 13:54 Season over. Ferland Mendy sidelined for two and a half months due to injury
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores