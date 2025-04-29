RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Segunda Division Spain Cordoba vs Cadiz prediction and betting tips on May 2, 2025

Cordoba vs Cadiz prediction and betting tips on May 2, 2025

Vincent West Vincent West Dailysports's expert
Cordoba vs Cadiz prediction Photo: https://estaticos-cdn.prensaiberica.es/ Author unknown
Cordoba Cordoba
Segunda Division Spain 02 may 2025, 14:30 Cordoba - Cadiz
-
- : -
Spain, Cordoba, Estadio El Arcangel
Cadiz Cadiz
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2,5
Odds: 1.65
Betwinner Bonus Code
DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied
Betwinner 4.75
Bet now

On May 2, at the "Estadio Nuevo Arcangel," the 38th round of the Spanish Segunda will feature a match between "Cordoba" and "Cadiz." I suggest betting on goals/cards/winner for this match.

"Cordoba"

The team has rarely made headlines in recent years. Yes, in 2014, they managed to break into La Liga for the first time since the 1970s. However, they were immediately relegated, finishing in last place. Furthermore, they were relegated again to the second and even, for the 2021/2022 season, to the third division. They only managed to return last spring, rising through the playoffs as the runners-up in their group.

Under these circumstances, as a newcomer, the club is performing quite decently. They even have more wins than losses, which allows them to stay in the middle of the table, but without any chances of reaching the playoffs. In spring, the players were in a peaceful mood, mostly ending in draws. They finished 1-1 with "Eldense."

"Cadiz"

A year ago, the club closed one of the best chapters in its modest history. At the very least, they managed, after a decade and a half absence, to return to La Liga and spend four consecutive seasons there, even matching their best finish in the top division - twelfth place. Last spring, they were relegated, but from the eighteenth, "borderline" position, and optimists hoped they could make an immediate return.

However, there was no chance of that, and the potential risk of another relegation was unusually high. Nevertheless, a couple of wins in March averted all threats, and afterward, they maximized with draws. They only managed a win against "Sporting Gijon," albeit 1-0.

Match Facts

  • "Cordoba" has drawn six of their last eight matches
  • On average, "Cordoba" scores 1.35 goals and concedes 1.38 goals per match
  • "Cadiz" has not won in five consecutive matches

H2H

"Cadiz" has won five of the last seven head-to-head encounters, with a couple of draws. Including a 2-0 home win in September.

Cordoba vs Cadiz Prediction

Bookmakers favor the home team as the favorites. However, it's not certain they'll be giving their all - we suggest betting on "total under 2.5 goals" (odds - 1.65).

Prediction on game Total under 2,5
Odds: 1.65
Betwinner Bonus Code
DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied
Betwinner 4.75
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction NBA Today, 18:00 Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction and bet for the April 30, 2025 game Indiana Pacers Odds: 1.74 Milwaukee Bucks Recommended 1Win
Club Atletico Platense vs Talleres prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 18:00 Platense vs Talleres Cordoba prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 30, 2025 Club Atletico Platense Odds: 1.75 Talleres Bet now Melbet
Newell's Old Boys vs Huracan prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 18:00 Newell's Old Boys vs Atletico Huracan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 30, 2025 Newell's Old Boys Odds: 2.05 Huracan Bet now 1xBet
New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons prediction NBA Today, 19:30 New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons prediction and bet for the April 30, 2025 game New York Knicks Odds: 1.76 Detroit Pistons Recommended 1xBet
Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Clippers prediction NBA Today, 22:00 Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Clippers prediction and H2H — April 30, 2025 Denver Nuggets Odds: 1.55 Los Angeles Clippers Bet now 22Bet
Haras El Hodoud vs Pyramids FC prediction Premier League Egypt 30 apr 2025, 10:00 Haras El Hodood vs Pyramids prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 30, 2025 Haras El Hodoud Odds: 1.84 Pyramids FC Bet now 1xBet
Petrojet vs Al Ahly SC prediction Premier League Egypt 30 apr 2025, 13:00 Petrojet vs Al Ahly: Can Al Ahly close in on the league leader? Petrojet Odds: 1.43 Al Ahly SC Recommended 1Win
Barcelona vs Monaco prediction EuroLeague 30 apr 2025, 13:00 Barcelona vs Monaco: Prediction and bet for the match on April 30, 2025 Barcelona Odds: 1.78 Monaco Bet now 1xBet
Stellenbosch vs Chippa United prediction South African Betway Premiership 30 apr 2025, 13:30 Stellenbosch vs Chippa United: Can Stellenbosch match the third team in the championship? Stellenbosch Odds: 1.71 Chippa United Bet now 1Win
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Richards Bay prediction South African Betway Premiership 30 apr 2025, 13:30 Mamelodi Sundowns vs Richards Bay prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 30, 2025 Mamelodi Sundowns Odds: 1.75 Richards Bay Recommended 1xBet
Anadolu Efes vs Panathinaikos prediction EuroLeague 30 apr 2025, 13:45 Anadolu Efes vs Panathinaikos: Prediction and bet for the match on April 30, 2025 Anadolu Efes Odds: 2.02 Panathinaikos Bet now 22Bet
Barcelona vs Inter prediction Champions League 30 apr 2025, 15:00 Barcelona vs Inter: Which team can gain the upper hand in the first match? Barcelona Odds: 1.61 Inter Bet now 1Win
Upcoming matches
All
Arsenal 0 - 1 Paris Saint-Germain Today, 15:00 Champions League
Arsenal
0
Paris Saint-Germain
1
62’
Club Atletico Platense - : - Talleres Today, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Club Atletico Platense
-
Talleres
-
18:00
Newell's Old Boys - : - Huracan Today, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Newell's Old Boys
-
Huracan
-
18:00
Stellenbosch - : - Chippa United 30 apr 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Stellenbosch
-
Chippa United
-
13:30
Mamelodi Sundowns - : - Richards Bay 30 apr 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Mamelodi Sundowns
-
Richards Bay
-
13:30
Orlando Pirates - : - Sekhukhune United 30 apr 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Orlando Pirates
-
Sekhukhune United
-
13:30
Barcelona - : - Inter 30 apr 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Barcelona
-
Inter
-
15:00
Atletico Tucuman - : - Independiente 30 apr 2025, 20:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Atletico Tucuman
-
Independiente
-
20:00
Nottingham Forest - : - Brentford 01 may 2025, 14:30 English Premier League
Nottingham Forest
-
Brentford
-
14:30
Djurgaarden - : - Chelsea 01 may 2025, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Djurgaarden
-
Chelsea
-
15:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:02 Dembele is one goal away from surpassing Mbappe's historic PSG record Tennis news Today, 15:49 Djokovic withdraws from major tournament in Italy amid retirement rumors Football news Today, 15:38 Was there a penalty? Timber held Kvaratskhelia in Arsenal's box Football news Today, 15:32 Declan Rice's last-minute words to Arsenal teammates revealed before PSG clash Football news Today, 15:24 Antonio Rüdiger's suspension for referee aggression revealed Football news Today, 15:10 Arsenal prodigy Lewis-Skelly sets unique record in UEFA Champions League semi-final Football news Today, 14:58 On the eve of the match. Arsenal fans put on a flare show on the streets of London Football news Today, 14:45 Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United: Kick-off time, How to Watch, Live stream - May 1, 2025 Football news Today, 14:17 Cody Gakpo may face punishment from the Football Association. What's the issue? Football news Today, 13:54 Season over. Ferland Mendy sidelined for two and a half months due to injury
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores