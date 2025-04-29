Cordoba vs Cadiz prediction and betting tips on May 2, 2025

Prediction on game Total under 2,5 Odds: 1.65 Betwinner Bonus Code DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied 4.75 Bet now

On May 2, at the "Estadio Nuevo Arcangel," the 38th round of the Spanish Segunda will feature a match between "Cordoba" and "Cadiz." I suggest betting on goals/cards/winner for this match.

"Cordoba"

The team has rarely made headlines in recent years. Yes, in 2014, they managed to break into La Liga for the first time since the 1970s. However, they were immediately relegated, finishing in last place. Furthermore, they were relegated again to the second and even, for the 2021/2022 season, to the third division. They only managed to return last spring, rising through the playoffs as the runners-up in their group.

Under these circumstances, as a newcomer, the club is performing quite decently. They even have more wins than losses, which allows them to stay in the middle of the table, but without any chances of reaching the playoffs. In spring, the players were in a peaceful mood, mostly ending in draws. They finished 1-1 with "Eldense."

"Cadiz"

A year ago, the club closed one of the best chapters in its modest history. At the very least, they managed, after a decade and a half absence, to return to La Liga and spend four consecutive seasons there, even matching their best finish in the top division - twelfth place. Last spring, they were relegated, but from the eighteenth, "borderline" position, and optimists hoped they could make an immediate return.

However, there was no chance of that, and the potential risk of another relegation was unusually high. Nevertheless, a couple of wins in March averted all threats, and afterward, they maximized with draws. They only managed a win against "Sporting Gijon," albeit 1-0.

Match Facts

"Cordoba" has drawn six of their last eight matches

On average, "Cordoba" scores 1.35 goals and concedes 1.38 goals per match

"Cadiz" has not won in five consecutive matches

H2H

"Cadiz" has won five of the last seven head-to-head encounters, with a couple of draws. Including a 2-0 home win in September.

Cordoba vs Cadiz Prediction

Bookmakers favor the home team as the favorites. However, it's not certain they'll be giving their all - we suggest betting on "total under 2.5 goals" (odds - 1.65).