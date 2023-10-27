Leipzig vs FC Koln prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023

Prediction on game Both teams to score - No Odds: 1.92 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the match of the ninth round of the German championship there will be a meeting between Leipzig and FC Koln. The game will take place on October 28.

"Leipzig"

One of the giants of German football is still only in fifth place in the standings. After eight rounds, Leipzig has 17 points and is three points behind the top 4.

Leipzig has two draws, one of which is with Bayern. There was also a draw with Bochum, which can be considered a loss of two points for the Bulls.

In general, Leipzig looks very confident this season and there is no doubt that the team will still get into the fight for prizes, and therefore for a place that gives the right to play in the Champions League in the new season.

"FC Koln"

“The Goats” played against “Borussia” from Mönchengladbach in the last round and won. Three points allowed FC Koln to move up from last place to the play-off zone.

The team currently has four points and is two points behind Union, Werder Bremen and Gladbach.

Now they have to play with one of the contenders for medals, and in this match it will be very difficult for Cologne to cling to even a draw.

Forecast for the match "Leipzig" - "FC Koln" and interesting facts

In nine of the last 11 matches involving Leipzig, the total was 2.5 goals. In addition, the Bulls have scored at least 2 goals in nine of their last 11 matches.

It is obvious to everyone that Leipzig plays very strongly at home. They scored 10 goals in four home matches and conceded only three times.

But FC Koln scored only two away goals in four matches. It seems to me that Cologne will not be able to score in this game. I will bet that at least one team will not score.