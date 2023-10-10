RU RU NG NG
Latvia vs Armenia prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023

Latvia vs Armenia prediction
European Championship 12 oct 2023, 12:00 Latvia - Armenia
Riga, Skonto Stadium
As part of the qualification for the 2024 European Championship, a match between the national teams of Latvia and Armenia is scheduled. The match will be held at Skonto Stadium in Riga on Thursday, October 12, with kickoff at 18:00 Central European Time.

Latvia

After their success in the early 2000s when the Baltic team managed to qualify for the final stage of the 2004 European Championship, Latvia hasn't come close to achieving such heights again. The team consistently performs poorly in the qualifying tournaments for major competitions and lacks any star players in their lineup.

In the qualification for Euro 2024, the Latvian team finds itself at the bottom of their group. Latvia has lost all five matches played with a combined score of 3:13.

Armenia

At the beginning of 2023, the Armenian national team welcomed a new coach, Ukrainian specialist Oleksandr Petrakov. Under his guidance, Armenia still has a chance to successfully progress through the qualification tournament.

The Armenian national team is putting up a fight against the group favorites, Croatia and Turkey, although they haven't managed to defeat them in direct matches. Alongside Wales, Armenia currently shares the third position in the group after five matches played.

It's worth noting that Armenia has never qualified for the final stages of the European Championship or the World Cup.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • Latvia has gone winless in their last eight consecutive matches.
  • Armenia has lost only one of their last four away matches.
  • In addition to the summer match in the current qualifying group, the teams have met twice in friendly matches, resulting in one draw and one victory for each team.

Prediction

Latvia is at the bottom of the group with no points, while Armenia is still in contention for a place in the European Championship. Based on these facts, I suggest betting on an away victory. Bookmakers offer very favorable odds for this outcome.

Prediction on game Win Armenia
Odds: 1.94

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
