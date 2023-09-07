Prediction on game W1(0) Odds: 1.93 100% Bonus up to $100 5.00 Bet now

On September 10, Astana Arena (Astana) will host the match of the 6th round of the Euro 2024 Qualification, in which Kazakhstan will compete with Northern Ireland. The battle will start at 15:00 CET.

Kazakhstan



The national team, perhaps, being under the rule of the current coach, Magomed Adiyev, has reached its peak. The specialist could have resigned a year ago, amid spectacular (and unexpected) success in the Nations League. Still, the coach stayed and “the Hawks” got off to a good start. It was a shame to miss out on points at the home struggle with Slovenia (it won the first half, but conceded twice after the break), then the team managed to sensationally “snatch” a victory over Denmark. And it gained the maximum in June: San Marino was defeated, after which the team managed to win in Northern Ireland. On the other hand, the autumn started in a pretty unsuccessful way – Finland, although not particularly good at its performance, was able to win in Astana on Thursday thanks to Antman’s only goal in the 78th minute of the game.

Northern Ireland



The team brought back Michael O'Neill in the previous year. The move was clear: this specialist was working here in 2011-2020, moreover, he also became the author of the main success of “the Green and White Army” over the past decades in the form of reaching the Euro 2016 (even more – having taken the victory over Ukraine, it appeared at the 1/8 final stage). Nowadays, a classic example of “re-entering the same river” is emerging. Starting with the success in the battle against San Marino (that 2-0 score cannot even be called a “mandatory programme”), then there were identical victories without conceding a goal – over Finland in March, Denmark and Kazakhstan in June. This “window” takes place is characterized by away matches. First, the team played in Slovenia. There, both halves were “running” in a fun, but unsuccessful, for the guests, scenario. They responded with one goal to a couple of conceded ones – it ultimately lost with a 2-4 score.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Speaking about June, the teams played against each other for the first time. Then, thanks to Aymbetov’s late goal in the 88th minute of the game, Kazakhstan took the victory in Belfast.

Predictions



Bookmakers believe that this is a “3-way” battle, with almost equal chances for both opponents. This time, the field factor will be on the side of the hosts – thus, we expect their victory with “a 0 goal handicap” (odd: 1.93).

