Dailysports Predictions Tennis Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Musetti prediction and betting tips - September 4, 2025

Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Musetti prediction and betting tips - September 4, 2025

Jannik Sinner Jannik Sinner
US Open Today, 20:30
New York, Arthur Ashe Stadium
Lorenzo Musetti Lorenzo Musetti
The US Open quarterfinals will feature an all-Italian derby as Jannik Sinner takes on Lorenzo Musetti. Here’s my take on the best bet for this upcoming clash.

Jannik Sinner

This season hasn’t been an easy ride for Sinner—he had to serve a suspension and went through a breakup, but as far as his tennis is concerned, everything’s on track. The world number one has already claimed two Grand Slam titles this year, triumphing at the Australian Open and Wimbledon, and was runner-up at Roland Garros after missing several match points in the final.

So far at the US Open, Sinner was tested only by Shapovalov in the third round—5:7, 6:4, 6:3, 6:3. Against all other opponents, he barely broke a sweat: he dispatched Kopriva 6:1, 6:1, 6:2; Popyrin 6:3, 6:2, 6:2; and Bublik 6:1, 6:1, 6:1. Sinner is the defending US Open champion and is clearly determined to retain his crown.

Lorenzo Musetti

Musetti’s season has been solid—he’s broken into the top 10 and currently sits as the world’s tenth-ranked player. However, he hasn’t clinched a single title this year. Musetti reached the semifinals at Roland Garros, Rome, and Madrid, and made the final in Monte Carlo, but in three of those four events, his run was halted by Carlos Alcaraz.

Musetti’s toughest test here came in the opening round against Frenchman Mpetshi Perricard—6:7, 6:3, 6:4, 6:4. After that, things got easier: he swept Goffin 6:4, 6:0, 6:2; took down compatriot Cobolli 6:3, 6:2, 2:0 before a retirement; and crushed Spain’s Munar 6:3, 6:0, 6:1 in his last outing.

Match facts

  • Sinner has won 16 out of 17 hard court matches this season.
  • Musetti has 11 wins from 18 matches on hard courts in 2025.
  • Bookmakers are offering the following odds for this match: Sinner to win – 1.04; Musetti to win – 12.25.

H2H

Officially, Sinner leads their head-to-head 2-1, but Musetti’s sole victory came only because his compatriot retired mid-match.

Prediction

In this all-Italian showdown, Sinner is the overwhelming favorite—no matter how you look at it, he’s simply a class above. Musetti might put up a fight, but challenging for the win seems a step too far. Jannik is in his element on hard courts, and very few can match him on this surface. I’m backing the favorite to win with a -7 game handicap.

