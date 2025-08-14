RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Tennis Jannik Sinner vs Félix Auger-Aliassime prediction and betting tips - August 15, 2025

Jannik Sinner vs Félix Auger-Aliassime prediction and betting tips - August 15, 2025

Manuel Chávez Dailysports's expert
Jannik Sinner vs Félix Auger-Aliassime prediction Photo: https://www.puntodebreak.com/ Author unknown
Jannik Sinner Jannik Sinner
Cincinnati Open ATP Today, 19:00
Mason, Lindner Family Tennis Center
Félix Auger-Aliassime Félix Auger-Aliassime
Prediction on game Total over 21,5
Odds: 1.82
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On August 15, in the quarterfinals of the Cincinnati tournament, Jannik Sinner will face Félix Auger-Aliassime. Here’s my detailed prediction for this much-anticipated clash.

Jannik Sinner

The world number one is having a stellar season, clinching two major titles—first the Australian Open and then Wimbledon. Sinner also reached the finals at Roland Garros and in Rome.

In Cincinnati, the Italian started strong with a commanding win over Colombia’s Galán—6:1, 6:1—then dispatched Canadian Diallo—6:2, 7:6. In his most recent match, he overcame the veteran Mannarino—6:4, 7:6. Sinner is undoubtedly one of the top contenders for the title; only a handful of players in the world can match his level right now.

Félix Auger-Aliassime

The Canadian was once a global tennis star, finishing 2022 as the world’s sixth-ranked player. Over time, however, Auger-Aliassime transitioned from near-elite status to a solid mid-tier presence, currently sitting at number 28 in the rankings.

This year, the Canadian has posted his best results on hard courts—lifting trophies in Adelaide and Montpellier and reaching the final in Dubai. He hasn’t dropped a set so far in Cincinnati, defeating Argentina’s Etcheverry—6:2, 7:6; Frenchman Rinderknech—7:6, 4:2 (retirement); and Bonzi—6:4, 6:3.

Match facts

  • Sinner has won 29 of 32 matches this year.

  • Auger-Aliassime has won 31 out of 50 matches.

  • Here are the odds for the upcoming showdown: Sinner to win – 1.15, Auger-Aliassime to win – 6.1.

H2H

Surprisingly, the Canadian leads their head-to-head 3-0, though their last meeting was three years ago—also in Cincinnati—where Auger-Aliassime won in three sets. There was another scheduled match last year in Madrid, but Sinner withdrew before taking the court.

Prediction

The Italian enters as the undisputed favorite, even though he’s never beaten this opponent before. Auger-Aliassime is certainly capable of causing problems for the world’s top-ranked player. I expect a tight, entertaining battle, and the total games over 21.5 line looks like a solid bet.

Prediction on game Total over 21,5
Odds: 1.82
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Morocco vs Zambia prediction African Nations Championship Today, 10:00 Morocco vs Zambia prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 14, 2025 Morocco Odds: 1.59 Zambia Recommended Mostbet
KuPS vs RFS prediction Europa League Today, 11:00 KuPS vs RFS: Can RFS stage a comeback and advance? KuPS Odds: 1.63 RFS Bet now 1xBet
Ararat Armenia vs Sparta Prague prediction Europa Conference League Today, 12:00 Ararat-Armenia vs Sparta Prague: Can Ararat-Armenia pull off a sensational upset? Ararat Armenia Odds: 1.66 Sparta Prague Bet now Mostbet
SSC Napoli vs Olympiacos prediction Club Friendlies Today, 12:00 Napoli vs Olympiacos prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 14, 2025 SSC Napoli Odds: 1.74 Olympiacos Recommended 1xBet
Paksi SE vs Polissya Zhytomyr prediction Europa Conference League Today, 13:00 Paksi – Polissya: Can Polissya hold on to their commanding lead? Paksi SE Odds: 1.82 Polissya Zhytomyr Bet now Mostbet
Angola vs DR Congo prediction African Nations Championship Today, 13:00 Angola vs DR Congo prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 14, 2025 Angola Odds: 1.6 DR Congo Bet now 1xBet
Tala'ea El Gaish vs Al Masry SC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 14:00 El-Gaish vs Al-Masry: can Al-Masry claim victory in round two? Tala'ea El Gaish Odds: 1.9 Al Masry SC Recommended Melbet
Pyramids FC vs Ismaily SC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 14:00 Pyramids vs Ismaily prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 14, 2025 Pyramids FC Odds: 1.65 Ismaily SC Bet now Melbet
Besiktas vs St. Patrick's Athletic prediction Europa Conference League Today, 14:00 Besiktas vs St Patrick's prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 14, 2025 Besiktas Odds: 1.76 St. Patrick's Athletic Bet now Mostbet
AEK Athens vs Aris Limassol prediction Europa Conference League Today, 14:00 AEK vs Aris Limassol prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 14, 2025 AEK Athens Odds: 1.6 Aris Limassol Recommended Mostbet
Maccabi Haifa vs Rakow Czestochowa prediction Europa Conference League Today, 14:00 Maccabi Haifa vs Raków Częstochowa prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 14, 2025 Maccabi Haifa Odds: 1.83 Rakow Czestochowa Bet now 1xBet
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Panathinaikos prediction Europa League Today, 14:00 Shakhtar vs Panathinaikos prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 14, 2025 Shakhtar Donetsk Odds: 1.73 Panathinaikos Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores