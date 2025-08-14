Prediction on game Total over 21,5 Odds: 1.82 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On August 15, in the quarterfinals of the Cincinnati tournament, Jannik Sinner will face Félix Auger-Aliassime. Here’s my detailed prediction for this much-anticipated clash.

Jannik Sinner

The world number one is having a stellar season, clinching two major titles—first the Australian Open and then Wimbledon. Sinner also reached the finals at Roland Garros and in Rome.

In Cincinnati, the Italian started strong with a commanding win over Colombia’s Galán—6:1, 6:1—then dispatched Canadian Diallo—6:2, 7:6. In his most recent match, he overcame the veteran Mannarino—6:4, 7:6. Sinner is undoubtedly one of the top contenders for the title; only a handful of players in the world can match his level right now.

Félix Auger-Aliassime

The Canadian was once a global tennis star, finishing 2022 as the world’s sixth-ranked player. Over time, however, Auger-Aliassime transitioned from near-elite status to a solid mid-tier presence, currently sitting at number 28 in the rankings.

This year, the Canadian has posted his best results on hard courts—lifting trophies in Adelaide and Montpellier and reaching the final in Dubai. He hasn’t dropped a set so far in Cincinnati, defeating Argentina’s Etcheverry—6:2, 7:6; Frenchman Rinderknech—7:6, 4:2 (retirement); and Bonzi—6:4, 6:3.

Match facts

Sinner has won 29 of 32 matches this year.

Auger-Aliassime has won 31 out of 50 matches.

Here are the odds for the upcoming showdown: Sinner to win – 1.15, Auger-Aliassime to win – 6.1.

H2H

Surprisingly, the Canadian leads their head-to-head 3-0, though their last meeting was three years ago—also in Cincinnati—where Auger-Aliassime won in three sets. There was another scheduled match last year in Madrid, but Sinner withdrew before taking the court.

Prediction

The Italian enters as the undisputed favorite, even though he’s never beaten this opponent before. Auger-Aliassime is certainly capable of causing problems for the world’s top-ranked player. I expect a tight, entertaining battle, and the total games over 21.5 line looks like a solid bet.