Ipswich vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023

Prediction on game W1(0) Odds: 2.13 100% Bonus up to $100 5.00 Bet now

In the 1/8 finals of the English League Cup there will be a match between Ipswich and Fulham. This game will feature matches between the Championship and the English Premier League.

Read: Prediction for the match Bologna - Verona

Ipswich

The new season started very successfully for the team. After completing the first third of the season in the Championship, Ipswich is in second place in the standings.

Based on the results of 13 matches played, the team won 11 victories, drew once and suffered only one defeat.

Before the upcoming game, Ipswich met with Plymouth at home and won a very difficult victory with a score of 3:2. Before this, Ipswich played away against Bristol City and also celebrated a victory with a score of 1:0.

Fulham

The representative of London slowed down a bit in the Premier League, although in the last round they managed to defend a draw with Brighton on the road. The meeting ended with the score 1:1.

Previously, the London team was defeated by Tottenham at home with a score of 1:2, but managed to beat Sheffield United at home with a score of 3:1. They also recently lost to Chelsea with a score of 0:2.

In their last five away matches, Fulham have never won, which leaves good chances for Ipswich.

Statistics and forecast for the match

Ipswich have won 8 of their 9 home matches this season. Interestingly, the home team have scored at least two goals in their last 9 home matches.

I don’t think that this tournament is very important for Fulham, so I will bet on Ipswich with a handicap (0) with odds of 2.13.