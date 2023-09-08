RU RU NG NG
Iceland vs Bosnia prediction and betting tips on September 11, 2023

Iceland Iceland
European Championship 11 sep 2023, 14:45 Iceland - Bosnia and Herzegovina
-
- : -
International, Reykjavik, Laugardalsvoellur
Bosnia and Herzegovina Bosnia and Herzegovina
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.9

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

On September 11, Laugardalsvöllur (Reykjavík) will host the match of the 6th round of the Euro 2024 Qualification, in which Iceland will compete with Bosnia. The battle will start at 20:45 CET.

Iceland


The team is constantly trying to return to that short-lived peak of the second half of the previous decade. Then there was a bright debut at the Euro, after which the national team of the small (not to say tiny) and distant northern island also tried itself both at the World Cup and at the Nations League in the League A. Nowadays, the team, to tell the truth, has not impressed anyone for several cycles. The current qualification also started in a pretty unsuccessful way. What’s the use of a 7-0 defeat of Liechtenstein if the team lost not only in the away battle to Bosnia (3-0), but also to Slovakia and Portugal at the home arena in June? Luxembourg was also defeated in the previous round quite comfortably in September – 3-1.

Bosnia


The team cannot repeat its one-time success in the form of a debut at the World Cup (and it all ended with one victory, a couple of defeats and a failure to qualify from the group in 2014). Then there were rather mediocre results in the qualification. And the current one also does not provide much reason for optimism. Everything started with a 3-0 score in the battle against the potential rival, Iceland. Still, then there were the defeats without conceding a single goal: in the confrontation with Slovakia in March (0-2) and in the struggle with Portugal (0-3) and even Luxembourg (0-2, also at the home arena). Moreover, Liechtenstein, one of the main outsiders not just of this group, but of all European football, was beaten with a 2-1 score in the previous round (there was an own goal there). Still, perhaps, the team was pragmatically saving the energy for the next fight, where it needs to achieve success.

Statistics of personal meetings


As for March of the current year, the teams played against each other for the first time. And then Dzeko and the company won in a crushing way – 3-0.

Predictions


Bookmakers believe that the opponents are more or less equally strong, or, to be more precise, weak. Still, Bosnia looks more concentrated and it has got real leaders. We recommend betting that Dzeko and the company will be able to win in the following battle with “a 0 goal handicap” (odd: 1.90).

Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.9

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports expert
Sport Predictions
